Upcoming IPO: Sunshine Pictures, Lumino Industries, M&B Engineering get SEBI's nod to launch IPOs

Upcoming IPO: Film and television producer-director Vipul Shah-supported Sunshine Pictures, Lumino Industries, and M&B Engineering have received approval from Sebi to raise capital through initial public offerings (IPOs), according to an update released by the markets regulator on Tuesday. The three companies submitted their preliminary IPO documents to SEBI between January and February and received their observations from June 9 to June 13. In the context of SEBI, receiving observations signifies its approval to launch the public issue.

Sunshine Pictures IPO Regarding the Sunshine Pictures IPO, it includes a total offering of 83.75 lakh equity shares, which consists of a fresh issue of 50 lakh shares and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 33.75 lakh shares by its promoters, as detailed in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Promoter Vipul Amrutlal Shah is set to sell 23.69 lakh shares, while Shefali Vipul Shah plans to sell 10.05 lakh shares.

The company intends to use the funds raised from the fresh issue to meet its long-term working capital needs, with an allocation of up to ₹94 crore to bolster future growth and operations, along with other general corporate uses.

Lumino Industries IPO Lumino Industries, an EPC company focused on conductors, power cables, and power EPC projects, aims to raise ₹1,000 crore through its inaugural public issue. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹600 crore alongside an OFS of ₹400 crore from its promoters.

The Kolkata-based firm plans to allocate ₹420 crore of the fresh issue proceeds to decrease its debts, ₹15 crore for capital expenditures, and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

M&B Engineering IPO M&B Engineering, which specializes in Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB) and Self-Supported Roofing, seeks to raise ₹653 crore through its initial share sale.

The proposed IPO from the Gujarat-based company will include a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to ₹325 crore and an OFS worth ₹328 crore from its promoters, as indicated in the draft documents.

The funds generated from the fresh issue, totaling ₹63.9 crore, will be utilized for purchasing equipment and machinery for the company's manufacturing facilities, while ₹60 crore will be directed towards debt repayment, ₹110 crore for working capital needs, and the remaining amount will be allocated for general corporate purposes.