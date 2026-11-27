Swara Baby Products Ltd, a contract manufacturer of baby diapers, adult diapers and feminine hygiene products backed by FirstCry, is set to launch its ₹800-crore initial public offering (IPO) on December 2. The company has fixed the price band at ₹105-111 per equity share.

The three-day public issue will close on December 4, while bidding for anchor investors will take place on December 1, according to a public notice issued on Friday.

At the upper end of the price band, Swara Baby Products is expected to command a market capitalisation of more than ₹3,200 crore.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to ₹300 crore. The company's shares are scheduled to be listed on the stock exchanges on December 9.

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Where will Swara Baby Products utilise IPO proceeds? The company plans to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue for several purposes, including establishing a new manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh and repaying or prepaying its outstanding borrowings.

A portion of the proceeds will also be invested in its subsidiaries, Solis Hygiene, Swara Hygiene and K.A. Enterprises Hygiene, to facilitate repayment of their outstanding loans.

Additionally, the company intends to utilise part of the funds for inorganic expansion through acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

The proposed manufacturing facility is expected to support the company's production capacity and strengthen its position in the disposable hygiene products market.

What does Swara Baby Products do? Established in 2018, Swara Baby Products manufactures disposable hygiene products across three major categories: baby care, adult incontinence and feminine hygiene.

Its product portfolio includes baby diapers, adult diapers, sanitary napkins and panty liners. The company primarily operates as a contract manufacturer, supplying products to established consumer brands.

Its customer base includes Brainbees Solutions, the parent company of FirstCry, Piramal Pharma and Himalaya Wellness Company.

Apart from contract manufacturing, the company also sells products under its own brands, Cuddles and Shield, through online platforms and modern retail channels.

In December 2025, Swara Baby Products expanded its operations by acquiring K.A. Enterprises Hygiene, a manufacturer of feminine hygiene products.

The company currently operates four manufacturing facilities across Pithampur and Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Revenue and profit increase in FY26 Swara Baby Products reported an improvement in both revenue and profitability during the financial year 2025-26.

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Its revenue from operations increased to ₹1,163.9 crore in FY26 from ₹942.97 crore in FY25.

Profit after tax (PAT) also rose to ₹95.58 crore during FY26, compared with ₹80.67 crore in the preceding financial year.

The financial performance reflects growth in its manufacturing and hygiene products businesses.

IPO reservation and listing details Under the proposed allocation structure, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) will receive 50% of the issue, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) have been allocated 15%. The remaining 35% will be reserved for retail individual investors.

JM Financial and Avendus Capital are the book-running lead managers for the public issue, while MUFG Intime India will act as the registrar.