Upcoming IPO: Tata Capital files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via public issue; check details here

Upcoming IPO: Tata Group's non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm, Tata Capital, filed its preliminary draft papers with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Monday, 4 August 2025, to raise funds via an initial public offering.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status to be fixed soon. Step to check status

Tata Capital IPO details Tata Capital is offering a book-built public issue comprising a combination of a fresh issue of 21,00,00,000 or 21 crore equity shares with the face value of ₹10 apiece, and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 26,58,24,280 or more than 26.58 crore shares, according to the draft papers.

The company is looking to raise funds from the stock market through the issue of 47,58,24,280 or more than 47.58 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece.

Tata Group of Companies' parent firm, Tata Sons Private Ltd, will sell up to 23 crore equity shares, while the International Finance Corporation will sell up to 3,58,24,280 or over 3.58 crore equity shares.

Advertisement

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd, and HDFC Bank are the book-running lead managers of the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd (formerly known as Link Intime India Pvt Ltd) is the registrar for the offer.

How does Tata Capital plan to use IPO funds? According to the official draft papers, Tata Capital plans to increase the NBFC's core capital to meet future capital requirements for lending operations.

“Augmentation of our Company’s Tier–I capital base to meet our Company’s future capital requirements, including onward lending,” the company informed Sebi without disclosing the amount expected to be used out of the total funds raised from the Indian stock markets.

Advertisement

The company's financial snapshot provided to Sebi shows that the NBFC firm earned a net profit of ₹3,664.66 crore as of the financial year ended 2024-25, compared to its ₹3,150.21 crore levels in the 2023-24 fiscal year. The company also earned a net profit of ₹3,029.2 crore as of the financial year ended 2022-23.

The company's revenue from core operations has also witnessed a year-on-year increase to its current levels of ₹28,312.74 crore in the financial year ended 2024-25, while the net worth of the firm stands at ₹32,587.82 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Advertisement