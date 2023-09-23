Updater Services IPO opens next week. GMP, other details in 10 points2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 07:07 AM IST
Updater Services IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the book build issue at ₹280 to ₹300 per equity share
Updater Services IPO: The initial public offering of Updater Services Limited is going to hit primary markets on 25th September 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. The public issue worth ₹640 crore will remain open for subscribers till 27th September 2023. The company has fixed Updater Services IPO price band at ₹280 to ₹300 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and ahead of issue opening, the book build issue has generated ₹288 crore from anchor investors. Updater Services Limited informed Indian stock market exchanges that it ha finaliized allocation of 96 lakh company shares to anchor investors at ₹300 apiece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started