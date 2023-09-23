Updater Services IPO opens next week. GMP, other details in 10 points

Updater Services IPO: The initial public offering of Updater Services Limited is going to hit primary markets on 25th September 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. The public issue worth ₹640 crore will remain open for subscribers till 27th September 2023. The company has fixed Updater Services IPO price band at ₹280 to ₹300 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and ahead of issue opening, the book build issue has generated ₹288 crore from anchor investors. Updater Services Limited informed Indian stock market exchanges that it ha finaliized allocation of 96 lakh company shares to anchor investors at ₹300 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Important Updater Services IPO details As the book build issue is opening on Monday next week, here we list out 10 important Updater Services IPO details below:

1] Updater Services IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of Updater Services Limited are yet to make debut in unlisted stock market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Updater Services IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the book build issue at ₹280 to ₹300 per equity share.

3] Updater Services IPO date: The public issue will open on 25th September 2023 and it will remain open till 27th September 2023.

4] Updater Services IPO size: The company aims to generate ₹640 crore from its public offer out of which ₹400 crore will be generated via issuance of 13,333,333 feresh issues of the company. Rest ₹240 is aimed via Offer for Sale (OFS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Updater Services IPO anchor investors: Ahead of public issue opening, Updater Services Limited has informed Indian exchanges that it has generated ₹285 crore from anchor investors via issuance of 95 lakh company shares at ₹300 apiece. The anchor investors include ICICI Prudential Funds, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund, Nomura Singapore, etc.

See full list of Updater Services IPO anchor investors below:

Photo: Courtesy BSE website

6] Updater Services IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of Updater Services IPO comprises 50 company shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7] Updater Services IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 4th October 2023 but it may happen ahed of this date as some recently launched IPOs have listed on Indian bourses keeping T+3 time frame in mind.

8] Updater Services IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public offer.

9] Updater Services IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10] Updater Services IPO listing date: The public issue is most likely to list on Indian bourses on 9th October but the company may think of preponing it as some recently listed companies followed T+3 frame work while deciding upon the listing date.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!