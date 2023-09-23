Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Updater Services IPO opens next week. GMP, other details in 10 points

2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 07:07 AM IST Asit Manohar

Updater Services IPO: The initial public offering of Updater Services Limited is going to hit primary markets on 25th September 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. The public issue worth 640 crore will remain open for subscribers till 27th September 2023. The company has fixed Updater Services IPO price band at 280 to 300 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and ahead of issue opening, the book build issue has generated 288 crore from anchor investors. Updater Services Limited informed Indian stock market exchanges that it ha finaliized allocation of 96 lakh company shares to anchor investors at 300 apiece.

Important Updater Services IPO details

As the book build issue is opening on Monday next week, here we list out 10 important Updater Services IPO details below:

1] Updater Services IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of Updater Services Limited are yet to make debut in unlisted stock market.

2] Updater Services IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the book build issue at 280 to 300 per equity share.

3] Updater Services IPO date: The public issue will open on 25th September 2023 and it will remain open till 27th September 2023.

4] Updater Services IPO size: The company aims to generate 640 crore from its public offer out of which 400 crore will be generated via issuance of 13,333,333 feresh issues of the company. Rest 240 is aimed via Offer for Sale (OFS).

5] Updater Services IPO anchor investors: Ahead of public issue opening, Updater Services Limited has informed Indian exchanges that it has generated 285 crore from anchor investors via issuance of 95 lakh company shares at 300 apiece. The anchor investors include ICICI Prudential Funds, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund, Nomura Singapore, etc.

See full list of Updater Services IPO anchor investors below:

Photo: Courtesy BSE website

6] Updater Services IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of Updater Services IPO comprises 50 company shares.

7] Updater Services IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 4th October 2023 but it may happen ahed of this date as some recently launched IPOs have listed on Indian bourses keeping T+3 time frame in mind.

8] Updater Services IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public offer.

9] Updater Services IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

10] Updater Services IPO listing date: The public issue is most likely to list on Indian bourses on 9th October but the company may think of preponing it as some recently listed companies followed T+3 frame work while deciding upon the listing date.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 23 Sep 2023, 07:08 AM IST
