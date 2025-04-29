Upcoming IPO: Urban Company files DRHP with Sebi for ₹1,900 crore IPO - Details here

Urban Company, a provider of mobile app-based beauty and home care services, has filed draft papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI on Monday to raise ₹1,900 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
(This is a developing story)
