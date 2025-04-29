Upcoming IPO: Urban Company files DRHP with Sebi for ₹1,900 crore IPO - Details here

Upcoming IPO: Urban Company has files draft papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI on Monday to raise 1,900 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published29 Apr 2025, 07:52 AM IST
Urban Company files DRHP with Sebi for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,900 crore IPO.
Urban Company files DRHP with Sebi for ₹1,900 crore IPO.

Urban Company, a provider of mobile app-based beauty and home care services, has filed draft papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI on Monday to raise 1,900 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOUpcoming IPO: Urban Company files DRHP with Sebi for ₹1,900 crore IPO - Details here
MoreLess
First Published:29 Apr 2025, 07:52 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.