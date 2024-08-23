Upcoming IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) subscription period for Vdeal System will start on Tuesday, August 27, and close on Thursday, August 29. The Vdeal System IPO price bandhas been set at ₹112 per share, with a ₹10 face value per share. At least 1200 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The equity share allocation for non-Institutional investors (NII) is 7,65,600 equity shares, while the allocation for retail investors is 7,66,800 equity shares.

Vdeal System is a company that offers integrated electrical and automation solutions. Smart Low Voltage (LV), Smart Medium Voltage (MV), Smart Variable Frequency Drive (VFD), Medium Voltage (MV) Soft Starter, Energy Management System (EMS), and Smart Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) panels are among the company's specialties. They also provide sandwich bus ducts and air-insulated bus ducts. They provide smart electrical control panels and automation systems that meet strict international IEC requirements for quality and safety, as well as in-house product design and development, production, system integration, and maintenance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Ltd (with P/E of 72.45), and Saakshi Medtech and Panel Ltd (with P/E of 40.25).

The company made ₹2,622.48 lakhs in revenue, ₹536.03 lakhs in EBITDA, and ₹311.38 lakhs in PAT in FY24.

Vdeal System IPO details The Vdeal System IPO, valued ₹18.08 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 1,614,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no "offer for sale" component. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's working capital needs will be principally funded by the net proceeds from the issue, together with general corporate purposes and the prepayment and repayment of certain secured and unsecured loans.

The Vdeal System IPO's book running lead manager is Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited, with Cameo Corporate Services Ltd serving as the registrar for the issue. Black Fox Financial acts as the market maker for the Vdeal System IPO.

"This milestone signifies a key accomplishment for Vdeal, showcasing our progress and advancements in electrical control panel and automation solutions since our inception. Our journey has been driven by a commitment to quality and innovation, offering smart electrical control panels. Our integration of IoT, AI, and ML into these solutions ensures real-time data analysis and automated preventive actions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Our strategic partnerships with global electrical players and strong in-house capabilities in product design and system integration have solidified our market position. The IPO will enable us to expand operations, enhance market reach, and invest in future growth opportunities, all while maintaining our focus on quality, reliability, and compliance."

This IPO represents not just a milestone but a stepping stone towards a prosperous and innovative future," said Dhiraj Kochar, Chairman & Managing Director and Tapaswini Panda Whole time Director & Chief Financial Officer of Vdeal System.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.