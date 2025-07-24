Upcoming IPO: Vinir Engineering gets SEBI nod to raise funds through the public issue

Upcoming IPO: The precision parts-maker Vinir Engineering Limited on Thursday, 24 July 2025, received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The company submitted its preliminary draft papers on 17 January 2025.

Vinir Engineering is an integrated engineering solutions company that manufactures specialised critical and heavy precision-forged and machined components for a wide range of industries and applications.

These precision components are used in armoured vehicles, armaments and ammunition, combat equipment, military hardware, upstream and downstream oil and gas systems, cryogenics systems, aircraft propulsion systems, power turbines, gas turbines, railway locomotives and braking systems, and nuclear energy infrastructure equipment, among other use cases.

Vinir Engineering IPO Details Vinir Engineering is offering a book-built issue comprising an entire offer for sale (OFS) component of up to 5,33,00,000 equity shares, with a face value of ₹2 per share, according to the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

There is no fresh issue component in the initial public offering; hence, the proceeds raised from the stock market will be paid directly to the promoter selling stakeholders of the company. The firm will not receive any funds raised from the public markets.

As per the filing data, Nitesh Gupta is the promoter selling stakeholder of Vinir Engineering through the IPO.

Also Read | Brigade Hotel IPO vs IndiQube IPO vs GNG Electronics IPO —What grey market hints

Vinir Engineering IPO Financials The draft papers show that Vinir Engineering's net profits were at ₹20.23 crore as of the quarter ended September 2024, with the revenue from core operations at ₹103.37 crore.

The company's net profit for the financial year ended 2023-24 was at ₹229.5.2 crore, compared to its ₹226.95 crore net profit in 2022-23, and ₹153.45 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal year, according to the company data.

Vinir Engineering's net worth stood at ₹128.85 crore as of the July-September quarter of the financial year ended 2024-25.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee