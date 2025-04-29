Upcoming IPO: Wagons Learning IPO opens on May 2; issue price band set at ₹78-82 apiece; check GMP

Upcoming IPO: Wagons Learning Limited IPO will open for subscription on Friday, May 2 and close on Tuesday, May 6. Wagons Learning IPO price band has been fixed at ₹78 to ₹82 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 equity shares thereafter.

Wagons Learning Limited is a provider of corporate training and digital learning solutions, offering B2B services such as training programs, certifications, trainer outsourcing, and payroll management. The company focuses on areas like sales, customer service, soft skills, and industry-specific training across sectors including automotive, BFSI, and healthcare. It also offers LMS, LxP, and digital libraries to corporate clients and educational institutions.

As a certified entity by NSDC, it has trained more than 550,000 professionals. With a strategy for global expansion, it has established operations in the UAE and has plans for further international growth, which includes introducing a B2C model with certification courses.

In FY2024, the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹3,337.68 lakhs, an EBITDA of ₹812.65 lakhs, and a PAT of ₹561.21 lakhs. By December 2024, the company generated a revenue from operations of ₹3,305.78 lakhs, an EBITDA of ₹844.15 lakhs, and a PAT of ₹554.39 lakhs.

As per red herring prospectus (RHP), NIIT Learning Systems Ltd (with a P/E of 24.3), and Vinsys IT Services India Ltd (with a P/E of 19.9).

Wagons Learning IPO details Wagons Learning IPO consists of a fresh issue of 30,80,000 equity shares, aggregating to ₹25.26 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 13.12 crore equity shares by the promoters and promoter group.

The Wagons Learning IPO intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for various purposes, including addressing the company's working capital needs, settling or repaying some of its existing borrowings, and covering general corporate expenses.

“The launch of our Initial Public Offering marks an important milestone in our growth journey. It will enable us to strengthen our existing operations, expand into international markets such as the UAE, and enter the B2C education segment with industry-ready certification programs. With a strong foundation built on client trust, a dedicated team, and a commitment to quality, we believe the company is well-positioned to drive its next phase of growth,” said Uday Jagannath Shetty, Chairman & CEO of Wagons Learning.

Khandwala Securities Ltd serves as the lead book-running manager for the Wagons Learning IPO, whereas Cameo Corporate Services Ltd acts as the registrar for this offering. Rikhav Securities Ltd is designated as the market maker for the Wagons Learning IPO.

Wagons Learning IPO GMP today Wagons Learning IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹82 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.