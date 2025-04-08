Upcoming IPO: Warburg Pincus-backed BoAt files confidential draft papers for IPO: Report

Upcoming IPO: Imagine Marketing Ltd, the parent company behind the well-known electronics and lifestyle brand BoAt, has announced its intention to raise ₹2,000 crore via an Initial Public Offering (IPO), according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, the firm has opted to submit its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) confidentially, a strategy permitted by the updated guidelines from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which allow unlisted firms to file IPO documentation without immediate public announcement. To adhere to the regulation, BoAt has published an official notice in a prominent national newspaper, stating its intention to launch an initial public offering.