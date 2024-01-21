Upcoming IPOs: 1 main board, 5 SME public issues to open next week; check full list here
Last week, the market witnessed the launch of seven initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring prominent entries such as Medi Assist Healthcare and Epack Durables on the mainboard.
The primary market is all set to remain busy with new six new issues to hit Dalal Street, including one mainboard and five small-medium enterprise initial public offerings (IPOs) in the upcoming week.
