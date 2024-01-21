The primary market is all set to remain busy with new six new issues to hit Dalal Street, including one mainboard and five small-medium enterprise initial public offerings (IPOs) in the upcoming week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, the market witnessed the launch of seven initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring prominent entries such as Medi Assist Healthcare and Epack Durables on the mainboard.

Medi Assist Healthcare's public offering garnered a robust subscription, reaching 16 times the offered shares by the closing date. The company is now preparing for listing on January 23. Concurrently, the IPO for Epack Durables commenced on January 19, with bidding available until January 23 for interested investors.

From Nova Agritech to Megatherm Induction, here is a complete list of upcoming IPOs next week -

Nova Agritech IPO Nova AgriTech IPO opens for subscription on January 23, 2024 and closes on January 25, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹143.81 crores and is a combination of fresh issue of 2.73 crore shares aggregating to ₹112 crores and offer for sale of 0.78 crore shares aggregating to ₹31.81 crores.

The company has set the price band at ₹39 to ₹41 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 365 shares.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd and Bajaj Capital Limited are the book running lead managers of the Nova AgriTech IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

EPACK Durable IPO EPACK Durable IPO bidding opened for subscription on January 19, 2024 and will close on January 24, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹640.05 crores and a combination of fresh issue of 1.74 crore shares aggregating to ₹400 crores and offer for sale of 1.04 crore shares aggregating to ₹240 crores.

IPO price band is set at ₹218 to ₹230 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 65 shares.

Axis Capital Limited, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd (Formerly Idfc Securities Ltd) and ICICI Securities Limited are the book running lead managers of the EPACK Durable IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Brisk Technovision IPO Brisk Technovision IPO opens for subscription on January 23, 2024 and closes on January 25, 2024. The IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹12.48 crores and comprises of fresh issue of ₹0.00 crore and offer for sale of 8 lakh shares.

Brisk Technovision IPO price is ₹156 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 800 shares.

Sun Capital Advisory Services (P) Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Brisk Technovision IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Brisk Technovision IPO is Nnm Securities.

Fonebox Retail IPO Fonebook IPO opens for subscription on January 24, 2024 and closes on January 29, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹20.37 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 29.1 lakh shares.

Fonebook IPO price band is set at ₹66 to ₹70 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 2000 shares.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Fonebook IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Fonebook IPO is Spread X Securities.

DelaPlex Limited IPO DelaPlex IPO opens for subscription on January 24, 2024 and closes on January 29, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹46.08 crores and is a combination of fresh issue of 18 lakh shares aggregating to ₹34.56 crores and offer for sale of 6 lakh shares aggregating to ₹11.52 crores.

The IPO price band is set at ₹186 to ₹192 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 600 shares.

Shreni Shares Limited is the book running lead manager of the DelaPlex IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for DelaPlex IPO is Shreni Shares.

Megatherm Induction IPO Megatherm Induction IPO opens for subscription on January 25, 2024 and closes on January 30, 2024. The public offer is a book built issue of ₹53.91 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 49.92 lakh shares.

Megatherm Induction IPO price band is set at ₹100 to ₹108 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Megatherm Induction IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Harshdeep Hortico Limited IPO Harshdeep Hortico IPO opens for subscription on January 25, 2024 and closes on January 30, 2024. The IPO is a book built issue of ₹19.09 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 42.42 lakh shares.

Harshdeep Hortico IPO price band is set at ₹42 to ₹45 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 3000 shares.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Harshdeep Hortico IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Harshdeep Hortico IPO is Hem Finlease.

Other than the above six issues, Qualitek Labs Limited IPO, Euphoria Infotech India Limited IPO, Konstelec Engineers Limited IPO and Addictive Learning Technology Limited IPO will also remain open for subscription.

New Listings - Maxposure Limited IPO: The allotment for Maxposure IPO was finalized on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The IPO will be listed on NSE SME on January 23, 2024.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO: The allotment for Medi Assist Healthcare IPO was finalized on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The IPO will be listed on BSE, NSE on January 23, 2024.

