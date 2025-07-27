Upcoming IPOs: 14 new public issues, 11 listings scheduled for next week; check full list.

The primary market is all set to witness a flurry of new initial public offerings (IPO) as fourteen new issues are scheduled to open for subscription next week.

National Securities Depository (NSDL) IPO, Aditya Infotech IPO among eight mainboard public issues to open for bidding. On the other hand, over eight new small and medium enterprise (SME) are scheduled to open.

“ India saw a 30% drop in IPO volume YOY, with proceeds holding steady. The market had a slow start to 2025 due to ongoing equity volatility, driven by global and domestic factors. Despite its high P/E ratio, which is similar to US levels, signs of recovery are emerging, supported by a healthy IPO pipeline, favorable economic indicators, government backing and rising retail investor participation,” EY's Global IPO report on H1 2025 said.

Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness listings of eleven new public issues in the coming week.

Here's a list of IPOs which will open for subscription next week - Laxmi India Finance IPO Laxmi India Finance IPO opens for subscription on July 29 and closes on July 31. The IPO price band is set at ₹150 to ₹158 per share.

NSDL IPO NSDL IPO opens for subscription on July 30 and closes on August 1. The IPO price band is set at ₹760 to ₹800 per share.

Aditya Infotech IPO Aditya Infotech IPO opens for subscription on July 29 and closes on July 3. The IPO price band is set at ₹640 to ₹675 per share.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO Sri Lotus Developers IPO open for subscription on July 30 and close on August 1. The IPO price band is set at ₹140 to ₹150 per share.

M&B Engineering IPO M&B Engineering IPO opens for subscription on July 30 and close on August 1. The IPO price band is set at ₹366 to ₹385 per share.

Highway Infrastructure IPO Highway Infrastructure IPO will open for subscription on August 5 and close on August 7. The IPO price band is set at ₹65 to ₹70 per share.

Umiya Mobile IPO Umiya Mobile IPO opens for subscription on July 28 and closes on July 30. The IPO price is ₹66 per share.

Repono IPO Repono IPO will open for subscription on July 28 and close on July 30. The IPO price band is set at ₹91 to ₹96 per share.

Kaytex Fabrics IPO Kaytex Fabrics IPO will open for subscription on July 29 and close on July 31. The IPO price band is set at ₹171 to ₹180 per share.

Takyon Networks IPO Takyon Networks IPO will open for subscription on July 30 and close on August 1. The IPO price band is set at ₹51 to ₹54 per share.

Mehul Colours IPO Mehul Colours IPO will open for subscription on July 30 and close on August 1. The IPO price band is set at ₹68 to ₹72 per share.

B.D. Industries IPO B.D. Industries IPO will open for subscription on July 30 and will close on August 1. The IPO price band is set at ₹102 to ₹108 per share.

Renol Polychem IPO Renol Polychem IPO will open for subscription on July 31 and close on August 4. The IPO price band is set at ₹100 to ₹105 per share.

Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO Cash Ur Drive Marketing IPO will open for subscription on July 31 and close on August 4. The IPO price band is set at ₹123 to ₹130 per share.

Flysbs Aviation IPO Flysbs Aviation IPO will open for subscription on August 1 and close on August 5. The price band is yet to be announced.

New Listings - Indiqube Spaces IPO: The IPO is scheduled to be listed on Wednesday, July 30.

GNG Electronics IPO: The IPO will be list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, July 30.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: The IPO will be list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, July 31.

Shanti Gold International IPO: The IPO will be list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, August 1.

Savy Infra IPO: The SME IPO will be listed on NSE SME on July 28.

Swastika Castal IPO: The IPO will be listed on BSE SME on July 28.

Monarch Surveyors IPO: The IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, July 29.

TSC India IPO: The IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, July 30.

Patel Chem Specialities IPO: The IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, August 1.

Shree Refrigerations IPO: The IPO will be list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, August 1.

Sellowrap Industries IPO: The IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, August 1.