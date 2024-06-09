Upcoming IPOs: 2 new public issues and 4 new listings to keep primary market busy next week
In the mainboard segment, Le Travenues Technology Ltd, which is Ixigo's operator company, will launch its IPO. Meanwhile, in the small and medium enterprise (SME) section, United Cotfab IPO is scheduled to open for subscription.
India has emerged as the second-largest initial public offerings (IPO) market. With the election results announced, the continuation of existing policies is highly anticipated, which is expected to further fuel the IPO boom.
