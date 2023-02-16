2 SME IPOs to open for subscription tomorrow. What you need to know
- Macfos Ltd and Sealmatic India IPOs to open on Friday, February 17, 2023
Two SME Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) of Macfos Ltd and Sealmatic India is going to be launched for public subscription from Friday, February 17, 2023, and the three-day long initial share sales will close their bidding on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
