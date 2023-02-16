2 SME IPOs to open for subscription tomorrow. What you need to know

Sealmatic India IPO: According to the prospectus filed with BSE SME, 24,99,600 equity shares are offered at a price band of ₹220 to ₹225 per equity share. The ₹56 crore issue would comprise a fresh issue of up to 18,50,00 equity shares aggregating to ₹41.6 crore to fund expansion plan and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 6,49,600 equity shares aggregating to ₹14.6 crore. The gross proceeds of the issue will be employed for the purchase of Plant and Machinery, Product & Sales Development, and other corporate purposes.