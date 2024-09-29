Upcoming IPOs: The primary market witnessed some major listings in both main board and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segments in September, which kept investors engaged with subscriptions and listings. Moving on, the first week of October sees strong market buzz - similarly packed with new listings and initial public offering (IPO) issues, that are available for subscription. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the ongoing issues, Diffusion Engineers IPO will close for bidding on Monday, September 30. Additionally, Divyadhan Recycling Industries IPO, Sahasra Electronics Solutions IPO, Forge Auto International IPO, and Nexxus Petro Industries IPO will also close for subscription on September 30. Saj Hotels IPO and HVAX Technologies IPO will close for bidding on October 1.

Let's look at some of the companies opening for subscription this week and the ones that are getting listed on the bourses. In the mainboard segment, the Hyundai Motor India IPO and the Afcons Infrastructure IPO will open for bidding soon; however, the IPO dates have not been announced as of the time of filing this story. Here are the new SME IPOs opening for subscription this week:

1.Paramount Dye Tec IPO

The SME IPO opens for subscription on September 30, 2024 and closes on October 3, 2024. Paramount Dye Tec IPO is a book built issue of ₹28.43 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 24.3 lakh shares.

2.Subam Papers IPO

The SME IPO opens for subscription on September 30, 2024 and closes on October 3, 2024. Subam Papers IPO is a book built issue of ₹93.70 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 61.65 lakh shares.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO

The SME IPO opens for subscription on September 30, 2024 and closes on October 4, 2024. NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹12.00 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Listings: 1.Manba Finance Limited: Shares of the mainboard IPO will debut on stock exchanges BSE, NSE on September 30, 2024.

2.KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited: The allotment for the KRN Heat Exchanger IPO is expected to be finalized on September 30, 2024. KRN Heat Exchanger shares will be listed on BSE and NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, October 3, 2024.

3.Diffusion Engineers Limited: Diffusion Engineers IPO subscription will close on September 30, 2024. The allotment for the Diffusion Engineers IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. Diffusion Engineers shares will be listed on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, October 4, 2024.

4.Rappid Valves (India) Limited: Rappid Valves (India) shares will be listed on NSE SME on September 30, 2024.

5.WOL 3D India Limited: WOL 3D IPO shares will be listed on NSE SME on September 30, 2024.

6.Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Limited: The allotment for the Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, September 30, 2024. Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions shares will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, October 3, 2024.

7.Unilex Colours and Chemicals Limited: The allotment for the Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, September 30, 2024. Unilex Colours and Chemicals shares will be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, October 3, 2024.

8.TechEra Engineering LImited: The allotment for the TechEra Engineering IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, September 30, 2024. TechEra Engineering shares will be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, October 3, 2024.

9.Nexxus Petro Industries Limited: Nexxus Petro Industries IPO will close on September 30, 2024. The allotment for the Nexxus Petro Industries IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. Nexxus Petro Industries shares will be listed on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, October 4, 2024.

10.Forge Auto International Limited: Forge Auto International IPO subscription will close on September 30, 2024. The allotment for the Forge Auto International IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. Forge Auto International shares will be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, October 4, 2024.

11.Sahasra Electronics Solutions Limited: Sahasra Electronics Solutions IPO bidding will close on September 30, 2024. The allotment for the Sahasra Electronics Solutions IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. Sahasra Electronics Solutions shares will be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, October 4, 2024.