Upcoming IPOs: 6 mainboard, 11 SME public issues to hit D-Street next week amid Israel-Iran war; check full list here

After a lull period, the primary market is all set to be finally back in action with 17 new initial public offerings (IPOs) to open for subscription next week.

The move follows a period of inactivity due to ongoing challenges related to geopolitical tensions and trade tariffs that have impacted the stock markets.

Apart from new public issues, the Indian stock market will also witness listings of five new IPOs next week including Arisinfra Solutions, Samay Project Services, and others.

“ The IPO landscape is poised for an energetic week ahead, with five new public issues set to hit the primary market. This surge follows a steady build-up in investor enthusiasm, reflecting the ongoing appetite for fresh equity offerings. Market sentiment remains broadly constructive, driven by improving macroeconomic indicators, favorable liquidity conditions, and increasing participation from both institutional and retail investors, ” brokerage firm Bajaj Broking firm said in a note.

It further added, “ The strong performance of recent listings continues to bolster confidence and encourage broader engagement in the primary market. This upcoming wave of IPOs offers investors a diverse mix of opportunities across sectors—further reinforcing the depth and vibrancy of India’s capital markets. As the fundraising pipeline strengthens, we anticipate the primary market could well surpass expectations for the first half of FY26.”

Here's a list of IPOs which will open for subscription next week - Mainboard IPOs HDB Financial IPO: The issue will be open for subscription from June 25 to June 27, with the IPO price band fixed between ₹700 and ₹740.

Globe Civil Projects IPO: The IPO will open for subscription on June 24 and close on June 26. The price band has been set at ₹67 to ₹71 per share.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO: The IPO opens for subscription on June 24 and closes on June 26, with price band is set at ₹380 to ₹400 per share.

Kalpataru IPO: The IPO opens for subscription on June 24 and closes on June 26. The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹387 to ₹414 per share.

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO: The IPO opens for subscription on June 25 and closes on June 27. The price band has been set at ₹77 to ₹82 per share.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO: The IPO opens for subscription on June 26 and closes on June 30. The price band of the upcoming IPO is yet to be announced.

SME IPOs AJC Jewel IPO: The IPO opens for subscription on June 23 and closes on June 26. The IPO price band has been set at ₹90 to ₹95 per share.

Icon Facilitators IPO: The IPO opens for subscription on June 24 and closes on June 26, with price band is set at ₹85 to ₹91 per share.

Abram Food IPO: The SME IPO opens for subscription on June 24 and closes on June 26, with price band set at ₹98 per share.

Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron IPO: The IPO opens for subscription on June 24 and closes on June 26. The SME IPO price band is set at ₹56 to ₹59 per share.

Suntech Infra Solutions IPO: The SME IPO opens for subscription on June 25 and closes on June 27. The IPO price band is set at ₹81 to ₹86 per share.

Supertech EV IPO: The IPO opens for subscription on June 25 and closes on June 27, with price band is set at ₹87 to ₹92 per share.

Ace Alpha Tech IPO: The IPO opens for subscription on June 26 and closes on June 30. The SME IPO price band is set at ₹101 to ₹107 per share.

Moving Media Entertainment IPO: The IPO opens for subscription on June 26 and closes on June 30. The price band of the upcoming IPO is yet to be announced.

PRO FX Tech IPO: The SME IPO opens for subscription on June 26 and closes on June 30. The price band has been fixed at ₹82 to ₹87 per share.

Valencia India IPO: The IPO opens for subscription on June 26 and closes on June 30. The SME IPO price band is set at ₹95 to ₹110 per share.

Neetu Yoshi IPO: The SME IPO will open for subscription on June 27 and closes on July 1. The price band is yet to be announced by the company.

New Listings Arisinfra Solutions IPO: The IPO will be list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, June 25.

Samay Project Services IPO: The IPO will be listed on NSE SME on June 23.

Patil Automation IPO: The IPO will be listed on NSE SME on June 23.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO: The SME IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, June 24.

Influx Healthtech IPO: The IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, June 25.

Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO: The SME IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, June 27.

Mayasheel Ventures IPO: The IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, June 27.

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO: The SME IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, June 27.