Following the momentum from last year, the IPO market has kicked off the new year robustly, with seven offerings lined up for the upcoming week. Furthermore, six companies are preparing to enter the market, having either completed their IPOs last week or expected to finish in the next few days.

The year 2025 is anticipated to be a significant period for primary markets, with experts forecasting that fundraising through IPOs could surpass ₹2 lakh crore. Currently, approximately 100 companies have submitted their draft offer letters to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), with many either having received approval or waiting for approval.

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - Standard Glass Lining IPO The Standard Glass Lining IPO is set to open for subscription from January 6, 2025, and will close on January 8. The IPO has a total size of ₹410.05 crores, which includes a fresh issue of 1.50 crore shares amounting to ₹210 crore and an offer for sale of 1.43 crore shares totaling ₹200.05 crores.

The price band has been set between ₹133 and ₹140 each, with investors able to bid in lots of 107 shares each. Iifl Securities Ltd, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the book running lead managers of the Standard Glass Lining IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Quadrant Future Tek IPO The Quadrant Future Tek IPO will be open for subscription from January 7 to January 9. It is a book-built issue worth ₹290 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issuance of 1 crore shares.

The price band for the IPO is set between ₹275 and ₹290 per share. Sundae Capital Advisors serves as the book-running lead manager, while Link Intime India Private Ltd acts as the registrar for the offering.

Capital Infra Trust Invit The Capital Infra Trust Invit will be open for subscription from January 7 to January 9. The issue is worth ₹1,578 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of 10.77 crore shares amounting to ₹1,077 crores and an offer for sale of 5.01 crore shares totaling ₹501 crore.

The price band for Capital Infra Trust Invit is ₹99 to ₹100 per share. SBI Capital Markets Limited and HDFC Bank Limited are the book-running lead managers, while Kfin Technologies Limited will serve as the registrar for the issue.

Indobell Insulation IPO The Indobell Insulation IPO will be open for subscription from January 6 to January 8. This fixed-price issue is worth ₹10.14 crore, with 22.05 lakh shares being offered in a fresh issue.

The IPO price is set at ₹46 per share. Finshore Management Services Limited is the lead manager, and Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited is the registrar for the offering.

B.R.Goyal IPO The B.R.Goyal IPO will be open for subscription from January 7 to January 9. The IPO is a book-built offering valued at ₹85.21 crores, consisting of a fresh issue of 63.12 lakh shares.

The price range for the B.R.Goyal IPO is set between ₹128 and ₹135 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the lead manager for the IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd serves as the registrar. Spread X Securities Private Limited is the market maker for the issue.

Delta Autocorp IPO The Delta Autocorp IPO will be open for subscription from January 7 to January 9. The IPO is a book-built offering worth ₹54.60 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of 38.88 lakh shares amounting to ₹50.54 crore and an offer for sale of 3.12 lakh shares totaling ₹4.06 crore.

The price band for the Delta Autocorp IPO is set between ₹123 and ₹130 per share. GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Avax Apparels And Ornaments IPO The Avax Apparels and Ornaments IPO will be open for subscription from January 7 to January 9. This is a fixed-price offering with a total value of ₹1.92 crores, comprising 2.74 lakh new shares.

The price for each share is set at ₹70. SKI Capital Services Limited is the lead manager for the IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd serves as the registrar.

New Listings - Indo Farm Equipment IPO: The allotment for Indo Farm Equipment IPO was finalized on Friday, January 3. The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, January 7.

Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO: The allotment for the Leo Dry Fruits and Spices IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, January 6. The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, January 8.

Parmeshwar Metal IPO: The allotment for the Parmeshwar Metal IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, January 7. The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, January 9.

Davin Sons IPO: The allotment for the Davin Sons IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, January 7. The PO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, January 9.

Fabtech Technologies IPO: The allotment for the Fabtech Technologies IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, January 8. The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, January 10.