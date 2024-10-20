The primary market is preparing for the launch of four new public offerings from Waaree Energies, Deepak Builders, Afcons Infrastructure, and Godavari in the mainboard segment next week.

Waaree Energies IPO will open for subscription on October 21, meanwhile Afcons Infrastructure IPO will open for bidding on October 25.

Waaree Energies IPO price has been ₹1427 to ₹1503 per equity share. The book build issue is a mix of fresh shares and offers for sale (OFS). The company aims to raise ₹4,321.44 crore from this book build issue, out of which ₹3.600 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The rest, ₹721.44 crore, is reserved for the OFS route.

Meanwhile, the price band of Afcons Infrastructure IPO is yet to be announced. The Afcons Infrastructure IPO is a book-built issue totaling ₹5,430 crores, comprising a fresh issue of ₹1,250 crores and an offer for sale of ₹4,180 crores.

Waaree Energies IPO GMP Ahead of the opening date for the Waaree Energies IPO, shares are currently trading in the grey market at a significant premium. According to investorgain, the shares are fetching a premium of ₹1,510 today.

The higher market premium suggests that the estimated listing price of the Waaree Energies IPO ₹3013, which is 100.47 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹1503, as per market observers.

The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹1545, as per market analysts at investorgain.com.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO GMP The shares of Shapoorji Pallonji group’s flagship infrastructure engineering and Construction Company's IPO is already commanding a premium of ₹210 per share in the grey market, according to market observers.

Yesterday, the Afcons Infrastructure IPO was trading at a premium of ₹225 in the grey market, in contrast to today's prices. The lowest GMP of Afcons Infrastructure is ₹0 and the highest so far is ₹225.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}