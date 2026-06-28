Upcoming IPOs: Aastha Spinex IPO, Knack Packaging IPO among new issues scheduled for next week; check list

Upcoming IPOs: The IPO buzz in the market is all set to continue as eleven new initial public offerings (IPOs) are scheduled to open for subscription in the coming week.

Out of the 11 IPOs slated for next week, two mainboard issues—Aastha Spinex IPO and Knack Packaging IPO—will open for subscription. In the SME segment, around nine public issues will hit the primary market.

Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness nine new companies to make their stock market debut in the upcoming week.

Also Read | Turtlemint Fintech IPO GMP signals discounted market debut on 29 June

Here's a list of IPOs scheduled to open for subscription next week - Mainboard IPOs Aastha Spintex IPO Aastha Spintex IPO will open for subscription on June 29 and close on July 1. The mainboard IPO price band has fixed at ₹125 to ₹136 per share. The IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹170 crore, comprising entirely a fresh issue of 1.25 crore equity shares.

Knack Packaging IPO Knack Packaging IPO will open for subscription on July 1 and close on July 3. The IPO price band has fixed at ₹161 to ₹170 per share. The mainboard IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹439.50 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 2.24 crore shares valued at ₹380 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.35 crore shares amounting to ₹59.50 crore.

SME IPOs Around nine new public issues will open for subscription in the coming week.

Twinkle Papers IPO, Adon Agro Commodities IPO will open on Monday, 29 June and close on Wednesday, 1 July.

Meanwhile, Kratikal Tech IPO, Teja Engineering Industries IPO, Atharva Polyplast IPO, Seemax Resources IPO, Sampark India Logistics IPO, and Vinit Mobile IPO will open for bidding on Tuesday, 30 June and close on Thursday, 2 July.

IC Electricals IPO will open for subscription on Friday, 3 July and close on Tuesday, 7 July.

New Listings - Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO: The IPO will list on NSE and BSE on Monday, June 29.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO: The IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, July 1.

Advit Jewels IPO: The IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, July 1.

CSM Technologies IPO: The IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, July 2.

Riyaasat Lifestyle IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, July 1.

Anubhav Plast IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME on June 29.

Shreedhar Spinners IPO: The SME IPO will list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, July 1.

Jivial Industries IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, July 1.

Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPO: The SME IPO will list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, July 2.

Crazy Snacks IPO: The SME IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, July 3.