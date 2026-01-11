Upcoming IPOs: Amagi Media Labs IPO, five SME public issues to open for subscription next week — Check full list here

Upcoming IPOs: The Indian stock market is set to witness significant activity in the upcoming week in the primary issue segment, starting from Monday, 12 January 2026, as SME and Mainboard companies eye their public bidding round.

Amagi Media Labs is the only mainboard IPO which will open for public bidding in the primary market, along with five other SME companies. There will also be some companies which will be listed on the stock exchanges in the upcoming week.

Chittorgarh data shows that SME companies like Avana Electrosystems, Narmadesh Brass Industries, INDO SMC Ltd, GRE Renew Enertech, and Armour Security India are poised to open for public bidding.

Amagi Media Labs IPO Amagi Media Labs Ltd is offering a book-built public issue comprising a combination of a fresh issue of ₹816 crore and an offer for sale component of ₹973 crore. The company aims to raise a total of ₹1,789 crore from the Indian stock market.

Amagi Media Labs IPO will open for public bidding on Tuesday, 13 January 2026 and is scheduled to close on Friday, 16 January 2026. The cloud-based company fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹343-361 per share, with a lot size of 41 shares per lot.

The company plans to invest the proceeds from the IPO round to fund its investments in technology and cloud infrastructure and use the remaining funds to fund inorganic growth through acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs (India), IIFL Capital Services, and Avendus Capital are the book-running lead managers of the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the offer.

Upcoming SME IPOs next week 1. Avana Electrosystems IPO Avana Electrosystems is offering a book-built issue comprising a fresh issuance of 52 lakh equity shares, and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 8 lakh shares as the company seeks to raise ₹35.22 crore from the Indian stock market.

Avana Electrosystems IPO is opening for public subscription on Monday, 12 January 2026, and is scheduled to close on Wednesday, 14 January 2026. The company has fixed the price band for the IPO in the range of ₹56-59 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares per lot.

Indcap Advisors Pvt. Ltd is the book runner of the IPO round, while Integrated Registry Management Services Pvt. Ltd was the registrar to the offer. Asnani Stock Broker Pvt. Ltd was the market maker of the offer.

The company plans to use the funds raised from the IPO round to fund its capex needs, fulfil the working capital requirements, and use the remaining funds for general corporate purposes.

2. Narmadesh Brass Industries IPO Narmadesh Brass Industries is offering a book-built public issue in combination of a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) component as the firm seeks to raise up to ₹44.87 crore from the Indian stock market.

The company's public issue is set to open for stock market investors on Monday, 12 January 2026, and is scheduled to close on Thursday, 15 January 2026. Narmadesh Brass Industries fixed the price band for its IPO at ₹515 per share, with a minimum lot size of 240 shares per lot.

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd is the book runner of the public issue, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the offer and JSK Securities & Services Pvt. Ltd is the market maker of the issue.

The company aims to use the proceeds raised from the IPo round to repay or prepay loans, purchase machinery and equipment, fund working capital needs and use the remaining funds for general corporate purposes.

3. INDO SMC IPO INDO SMC is offering a book build IPO comprising an entire fresh issue of 62 lakh shares as the firm seeks to raise ₹91.95 crore from the Indian stock market.

The initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for public bidding on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, and is scheduled to close on Friday, 16 January 2026. The company fixed the price band of the IPO in the range of ₹141-149 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares per lot.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd is the book runner of the public issue, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the offer. Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd and Nikunj Stock Brokers Ltd. are the market makers of the IPO round.

INDO SMC plans to use the proceeds raised from the IPO round to fund its capex needs, working capital requirements, and use the remaining funds for general corporate purposes.

4. GRE Renew Enertech IPO GRE Renew Enertech is offering a book-built public issue comprising an entire fresh issue of 38 lakh shares as the company seeks to raise ₹39.56 crore from the Indian stock market.

The company's IPO is set to open for public bidding on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, and is scheduled to close on Friday, 16 January 2026. GRE Renew Enertech fixed the price band of the ₹100-105 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares per lot.

Share India Capital Services Pvt. Ltd is the book runner of the IPO round, while Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd is the registrar of the offer. Share India Securities is the market maker of the public issue.

GRE Renew Enertech aims to use the proceeds raised from the Indian stock market to fund the setting up of a solar power plant, and use the remaining funds for general corporate purposes.

5. Armour Security India IPO Armour Security India IPO is offering investors a book-built issue comprising an entirely fresh issuance of 47 lakh equity shares as the firm seeks to raise ₹26.51 crore from the Indian stock market.

Armour Security India IPO is set to open for bidding on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, and is scheduled to close on Monday, 19 January 2026. The company fixed the price band of the public issue in the range of ₹55-57 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares per lot.

The company aims to use the proceeds raised from the IPO round to fulfil the working capital needs, fund capex requirements, repay or prepay loans, and use the remaining money for general corporate needs.

Sobhagya Capital Options Pvt. Ltd is the book runner of the public issue, while Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the offer. NNM Securities is the market maker of the company's IPO round.

