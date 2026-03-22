Upcoming IPOs: Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO, Powerica IPO among seven new issues to open next week; check list here

Upcoming IPOs: The IPO buzz in the primary market is all set to continue as seven new initial public offerings (IPOs) are scheduled to open for subscription in the coming week.

The market will witness three new mainboard IPOs - Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) IPO, Powerica IPO and Sai Parenteral's IPO to collectively raise around ₹1,950 crore next week.

The flurry of activity comes at a time when investor sentiment remains cautious and selective, with markets closely monitoring geopolitical developments and volatility.

Apart from new issues, Innovision IPO, GSP Crop Science IPO and Novus Loyalty IPO will make their stock market debut this week.

Also Read | Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO to open on Tuesday: Key things to know from RHP

Here's a list of IPOs that will open for subscription next week - Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) IPO Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) IPO will open for subscription on March 24 and close on March 27. It is a book build issue of ₹440 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 2.08 crore shares of ₹440 crore.

The mainboard IPO is set to issue at a price band of ₹201 to ₹212 per share. Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Powerica IPO Powerica IPO will open for subscription on March 24 and close on March 27. Powerica IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹1,100 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 1.77 crore shares aggregating to ₹700 crore and an offer for sale of 1.01 crore shares amounting to ₹400 crore.

The price band for the Powerica IPO has been fixed at ₹375 to ₹395 per share. ICICI Securities is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India is acting as the registrar to the issue.

Sai Parenteral's IPO Sai Parenteral’s IPO will open for subscription on March 24 and close on March 27. The offering is a book-built issue worth ₹408.79 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 0.73 crore shares aggregating to ₹285 crore and an offer for sale of 0.32 crore shares amounting to ₹123.79 crore.

The IPO has a price band of ₹372 to ₹392 per share. Arihant Capital Markets is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

Tipco Engineering India IPO Tipco Engineering IPO will open for subscription on March 23, 2026, and close on March 25, 2026. It is a book-built issue worth ₹60.55 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 0.54 crore shares amounting to ₹48.49 crore and an offer for sale of 0.14 crore shares aggregating to ₹12.06 crore.

The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹84– ₹89 per share. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the issue. The company has appointed Shreni Shares Ltd. as the market maker.

Highness Microelectronics IPO Highness Microelectronics IPO will open for subscription on March 24 and close on March 27. The ₹21.67 crore issue is structured as a book-built offering, comprising a fresh issue of 0.17 crore shares worth ₹19.84 crore and an offer for sale of 0.02 crore shares amounting to ₹1.83 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹114– ₹120 per share. Fintellectual Corporate Advisors is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Skyline Financial Services is the registrar to the issue. Rainbow Securities will serve as the market maker.

Vivid Electromech IPO Vivid Electromech IPO will open for subscription on March 25 and close on March 30. The offering is a book-built issue worth ₹130.54 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 0.19 crore shares aggregating to ₹104.56 crore and an offer for sale of 0.05 crore shares worth ₹25.97 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹528– ₹555 per share. Hem Securities is acting as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

Emiac Technologies IPO Emiac Technologies IPO will open for subscription on March 27, 2026, and close on April 8, 2026. The issue is a book-built offering comprising 0.32 crore shares and consists entirely of a fresh issue.

The price band has not yet been announced. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue. The market maker for the IPO is Shreni Shares.

New Listings - Innovision IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on the NSE and the BSE on Monday, March 23.

GSP Crop Science IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on BSE, NSE on Tuesday, March 24.

Novus Loyalty IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME on Wednesday, March 25.