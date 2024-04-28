The mainboard segment of the primary market will again take a breather after the launch of JNK India IPO last week as new public issue is scheduled to open in the coming week.

Nevertheless, investors' focus will remain on four small and medium enterprise (SME) issues and 4 listings scheduled for this week. Last week, JNK India's public offering garnered robust subscription exceeding 28 times and will get listed on exchanges this week.

“We continue to remain optimistic about the potential of the upcoming public issues. Despite a lackluster beginning to the new financial year FY25 in the IPO market, we are optimistic about the potential of the upcoming public issues," said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription in the upcoming week -

Storage Technologies & Automation IPO

Storage Technologies & Automation IPO opens for subscription on April 30, 2024 and closes on May 3, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹29.95 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 38.4 lakh shares.

Storage Technologies & Automation IPO price band is set at ₹73 to ₹78 per share. Oneview Corporate Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Storage Technologies & Automation IPO, while Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Amkay Products IPO

Amkay Products IPO opens for subscription on April 30, 2024 and closes on May 3, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹12.61 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 22.92 lakh shares.

Amkay Products IPO price band is set at ₹52 to ₹55 per share. Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Amkay Products IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO

Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO opens for subscription on April 30, 2024 and closes on May 3, 2024. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹15 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 25 lakh shares.

Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO price is ₹60 per share. Swastika Investmart Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Sai Swami Metals & Alloys IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Slone Infosystems IPO

Slone Infosystems IPO opens for subscription on May 3, 2024 and closes on May 7, 2024. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹11.06 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 14 lakh shares.

Slone Infosystems IPO price is ₹79 per share. Jawa Capital Services Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Slone Infosystems IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

New Listings

JNK India IPO: The allotment for JNK India IPO was finalized on Friday, April 26, 2024. JNK India IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Varyaa Creations IPO: The allotment for Varyaa Creations IPO was finalized on Friday, April 26, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Shivam Chemicals IPO: The allotment for Shivam Chemicals IPO was finalized on Friday, April 26, 2024. Shivam Chemicals IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Emmforce Autotech IPO: The allotment of the Emmforce Autotech IPO was finalised on Friday, April 26. The SME IPO will list on BSE SME on Tuesday, April 30.

