Upcoming IPOs: Ardee Industries IPO, Technocraft Ventures IPO among new issues to open next week; check full list

Upcoming IPOs: Among the upcoming mainboard offerings, the Ardee Industries IPO and Technocraft Ventures IPO are set to hit the market.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated2 Aug 2026, 01:35 PM IST
Upcoming IPOs: Around 6 new IPOs and 11 new listings are scheduled for coming week.
Upcoming IPOs: Around 6 new IPOs and 11 new listings are scheduled for coming week.

Upcoming IPOs: The initial public offerings (IPO) buzz in the primary market will remain intact as six new public issues are scheduled to open for subscription in the coming week.

Among the upcoming mainboard offerings, the Ardee Industries IPO and Technocraft Ventures IPO are set to hit the market. In the SME segment, the Anawil Wire & Engineering IPO, Aegeus Technologies IPO, LAPL Automotive IPO, and Optimystix Entertainment India IPO will open for bidding next week.

Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness eleven new companies make their stock market debut in the coming week.

Also Read | Zepto to raise ₹1,000 crore in pre-IPO round at USD 4.5 billion valuation

Here are the IPOs scheduled to open in the coming week -

Mainboard IPOs

The Ardee Industries IPO will open on 5 August and close on 7 August. The company aims to raise 425.87 crore through a book-built issue, comprising a fresh issue of 6.04 crore shares worth 320 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2 crore shares valued at 105.87 crore.

Meanwhile, Technocraft Ventures IPO will open on 7 August and close on 11 August. The mainboard IPO is a book-built issue comprising 1.19 crore shares and includes a fresh issue of 0.95 crore shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.24 crore shares.

SME IPOs

Anawil Wire & Engineering IPO will open for subscription on 3 August and close on 5 August. The SME IPO is a book-built issue worth 177.81 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 0.53 crore equity shares valued at 142.69 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.13 crore shares amounting to 35.12 crore.

Aegeus Technologies IPO will open for subscription on 4 August and close on 6 August. The SME IPO is a book-built issue worth 23.71 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 0.23 crore equity shares, aggregating to 23.71 crore.

LAPL Automotive IPO will open for subscription on 6 August and close on 10 August. The SME IPO is a book build issue of 32.40 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.34 crore shares of 32.40 crore.

Optimystix Entertainment IPO will open for subscription on 7 August and close on 11 August. The SME IPO is a book-built issue comprising 0.62 crore shares and includes a fresh issue of 0.50 crore shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.12 crore shares.

Also Read | Poojaa Precision IPO: GMP jumps, how to check allotment status online

New mainboard listings -

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO: The IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as 5 August.

Juniper Green Energy IPO: The IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as 6 August.

MV Electrosystems IPO: The IPO IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as 6 August.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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