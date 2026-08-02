Upcoming IPOs: Ardee Industries IPO, Technocraft Ventures IPO among new issues to open next week; check full list

Upcoming IPOs: The initial public offerings (IPO) buzz in the primary market will remain intact as six new public issues are scheduled to open for subscription in the coming week.

Among the upcoming mainboard offerings, the Ardee Industries IPO and Technocraft Ventures IPO are set to hit the market. In the SME segment, the Anawil Wire & Engineering IPO, Aegeus Technologies IPO, LAPL Automotive IPO, and Optimystix Entertainment India IPO will open for bidding next week.

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Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness eleven new companies make their stock market debut in the coming week.

Here are the IPOs scheduled to open in the coming week - Mainboard IPOs The Ardee Industries IPO will open on 5 August and close on 7 August. The company aims to raise ₹425.87 crore through a book-built issue, comprising a fresh issue of 6.04 crore shares worth ₹320 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2 crore shares valued at ₹105.87 crore.

Meanwhile, Technocraft Ventures IPO will open on 7 August and close on 11 August. The mainboard IPO is a book-built issue comprising 1.19 crore shares and includes a fresh issue of 0.95 crore shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.24 crore shares.

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SME IPOs Anawil Wire & Engineering IPO will open for subscription on 3 August and close on 5 August. The SME IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹177.81 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 0.53 crore equity shares valued at ₹142.69 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.13 crore shares amounting to ₹35.12 crore.

Aegeus Technologies IPO will open for subscription on 4 August and close on 6 August. The SME IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹23.71 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 0.23 crore equity shares, aggregating to ₹23.71 crore.

LAPL Automotive IPO will open for subscription on 6 August and close on 10 August. The SME IPO is a book build issue of ₹32.40 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.34 crore shares of ₹32.40 crore.

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Optimystix Entertainment IPO will open for subscription on 7 August and close on 11 August. The SME IPO is a book-built issue comprising 0.62 crore shares and includes a fresh issue of 0.50 crore shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.12 crore shares.

New mainboard listings - Manipal Health Enterprises IPO: The IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as 5 August.

Juniper Green Energy IPO: The IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as 6 August.

MV Electrosystems IPO: The IPO IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as 6 August.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.