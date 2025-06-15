Upcoming IPOs: Arisinfra Solutions, five SME IPOs, and five listings to hit Dalal Street next week — Check details here

Upcoming IPOs: The Indian stock market's primary issue portion is set to witness significant activity in the upcoming week starting Monday, 16 June 2025, with a series of initial public offerings (IPOs) opening for public subscription.

In addition to other listings, the stock market will witness the opening of one mainboard IPO and five small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs.

Chittorgarh data highlights that companies like Samay Project Services, Patil Automation, Eppeltone Engineers, Influx Healthtech, and Mayasheel Ventures are poised to open for public bidding in the SME segment, while Arisinfra Solutions will be the only IPO in the mainboard segment.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO Arisinfra Solutions Ltd, a construction materials provider to the realty, infrastructure developers and contractors, aims to raise funds from the stock market through a complete fresh issue of equity shares for public bidding.

The company supplies materials such as Steel GI pipes, MS wire, MS TMT Bars, soil, sand, OPC, and wall putty, according to the official website.

The IPO is a fresh issue of 2,25,04,324 or over 2.25 crore equity shares as the firm aims to raise nearly ₹499.60 crore from the book-built issue. However, there is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component for this initial public offering.

Arisinfra Solutions seeks to use the proceeds from the IPO to repay or prepay loans, support the company's working capital requirements, and invest in a subsidiary. They also disclosed plans for a potential unidentified acquisition, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate needs.

The company has fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹210 to ₹222 per equity share with a lot size of 67 shares per lot. The IPO will open on Wednesday, 8 June 2025, and is scheduled to close on Friday, 20 June 2025.

JM Financial Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited are the book-running lead managers for the Arisinfra Solutions IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue.

Upcoming SME IPOs Next Week 1. Samay Project Services IPO: The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services firm Samay Project Services is offering an entirely fresh issue of 43.20 lakh equity shares as the company aims to raise nearly ₹14.69 crore from the stock market.

The firm has fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹32 to ₹34 per share with a lot size of 4,000 shares per lot. Retail investors need a minimum investment amount of ₹1.28 lakh.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd is the book runner for the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd is the registrar of the offer. The public issue will be listed on the NSE SME index.

The public issue will open on Monday, 16 June 2025, and close on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.

2. Patil Automation IPO: Patil Automation is a welding and line automation solutions provider that is offering a fresh issue of ₹58.01 lakh equity shares to raise nearly ₹69.61 crore from the public markets.

The company has fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹114 to ₹120 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares per lot. Retail investors need a minimum investment amount of ₹1.368 lakh. The public issue will open on Monday, 16 June 2025, and close on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.

Seren Capital Pvt. Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the offer. Mansi Share & Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd is the market maker for the SME IPO. The issue will be listed on the NSE SME index after the bidding rounds.

3. Eppeltone Engineers IPO: Eppeltone Engineers is offering a fresh issue of 34.34 lakh shares with the aim to raise nearly ₹43.96 crore from the Indian stock market.

The company has fixed the price band for the issue in the range of ₹125 to ₹128 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1,000 shares per lot. The IPO will be listed in the NSE SME index. Retail investors will require a minimum investment of ₹1.25 lakh for the IPO bid of one lot.

Expert Global Consultants Private Limited is the book-runner, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar to the offer. Prabhat Financial Services Ltd is the market maker for the IPO.

The public issue will open on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, and close on Thursday, 19 June 2025.

4. Influx Healthtech IPO: Influx Healthtech is offering a fresh issue of 50 lakh shares, amounting to ₹48 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 11 lakh shares, amounting to ₹10.56 crore. The company aims to raise nearly ₹58.57 crore from the Indian stock market.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed in the range of ₹91 to ₹96 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares per lot. Retail investors will be able to invest a minimum of ₹1.092 lakh for the subscription of a single lot.

Rarever Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd is the book-runner for the public issue, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar to the offer. R.K. Stock Holding Pvt. Ltd is the market maker for the SME IPO. The public issue will open on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, and is scheduled to close on Friday, 20 June 2025.

5. Mayasheel Ventures IPO: Mayasheel Ventures is offering a fresh issue of 55.14 lakh shares as the firm aims to raise nearly ₹27.28 crore from the Indian stock market.

The company fixed the price band in the range of ₹44 to ₹47 per share with a lot size of 3,000 shares per lot. Retail investors can subscribe to the IPO with a minimum investment of ₹1.32 lakh.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the offer. Prabhat Financial Services is the market maker for the public issue. The IPO will open for public bidding on Friday, 20 June 2025, and will close on Tuesday, 24 June 2025.

Upcoming Listings 1. Sacheerome IPO: Sacheerome IPO is expected to be listed on Monday, 16 June 2025, in the NSE SME index.

2. Jainik Power and Cables IPO: Jainik Power and Cables IPO is expected to be listed on the NSE SME index on Tuesday, 17 June 2025.

3. Monolithisch India IPO: Monolithisch India IPO will close for final bidding on Monday, 16 June 2025. The estimated listing date is Thursday, 19 June 2025 on the NSE SME index.

4. Aten Papers & Foam IPO: Aten Papers & Foam IPO will close on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, and the estimated date of listing for the IPO on the BSE SME index is Friday, 20 June 2025.

5. Oswal Pumps IPO: The Oswal Pumps IPO will close for public subscription on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, and the estimated date of listing on both the BSE and NSE indices is Friday, 20 June 2025.

