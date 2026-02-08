Upcoming IPOs: Aye Finance IPO, Fractal Analysis IPO among three new issues to open next week; check full list here

Upcoming IPOs: After a brief pause, the buzz in the primary market will regain momentum as three new initial public offerings (IPOs) are opening for subscription in the coming week.

Aye Finance IPO, Fractal Analytics IPO are among the mainboard public issues to open next week. Meanwhile, in the SME segment, Marushika Technology IPO will also open for bidding.

Apart from listings, the market will also witness the listing of Grover Jewelles IPO and Brandman Retail IPO in the coming week.

Here's a list of IPOs that will open for subscription next week - Fractal Analytics IPO The Fractal Analytics IPO will open for subscription on February 9 and close on February 11. The book-built issue is sized at ₹2,833.90 crore and comprises a fresh issue of 1.14 crore shares worth ₹1,023.50 crore, along with an offer for sale of 2.01 crore shares amounting to ₹1,810.40 crore.

The price band has been fixed at ₹857– ₹900 per share. Kotak Mahindra Capital is acting as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the issue.

Aye Finance IPO Aye Finance IPO will open for subscription on February 9 and close on February 11. The issue, sized at ₹1,010 crore, is a book-built offering comprising a fresh issue of 5.50 crore shares worth ₹710 crore and an offer for sale of 2.33 crore shares valued at ₹300 crore.

The IPO has a price band of ₹122–129 per share. Axis Capital Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar for the issue.

Marushika Technology IPO Marushika Technology IPO will open for subscription on February 12 and close on February 16. It is a book-built issue aggregating ₹26.97 crore and comprises entirely a fresh issue of 0.23 crore equity shares.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹111– ₹117 per share. NEXGEN Financial Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

New Listings - Grover Jewells IPO: The SME IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as February 11.

Brandman Retail IPO: The SME IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as February 11.