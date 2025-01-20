Upcoming IPOs: Carlyle-acquired Hexaware Tech, five others receive SEBI approval to float IPOs

Upcoming IPOs: Six major companies have now received approvals from the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds via initial public offerings (IPOs).

Also Read | Denta Water and Infra IPO: Here are 10 things to know from RHP

According to SEBI's update on Monday, January 20, the draft papers of Hexaware Technologies, PMEA Solar Tech Solutions, Scoda Tubes, Ajax Engineering, All Time Plastics, and Vikran Engineering. However, the market watchdog returned the IPO papers of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

The securities market regulator has issued the observation letters on the preliminary papers of PMEA Solar Tech Solutions, and Vikran Engineering on January 14, and Scoda Tubes on January 15. Hexaware Technologies, and Ajax Engineering received the observation letter on their draft red herring prospectus on January 16, and All Time Plastics on January 17.

Advertisement

Hexaware Technologies Ltd and Ajax Engineering Ltd are the only ones on the list offering solely an offer-for-sale (OFS) component for their public issue.

PMEA Solar Tech Solutions, All Time Plastics, and Vikran Engineering Ltd are offering both a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS) via the public issue. Scoda Tubes is the only one offering a completely fresh issue of shares via an IPO, according to the SEBI filing.