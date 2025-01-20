Upcoming IPOs: Carlyle-acquired Hexaware Tech, five others receive SEBI approval to float IPOs

Upcoming IPOs: IT giant Hexaware Technologies, Vikran Engineering  are among the companies that received SEBI's approval on draft papers to raise funds via public issues or IPOs.

Nikita Prasad, Anubhav Mukherjee
Published20 Jan 2025, 05:59 PM IST
SEBI approved the draft papers of six companies, as they now eye the public markets to raise funds via IPO.

Upcoming IPOs: Six major companies have now received approvals from the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds via initial public offerings (IPOs). 

According to SEBI's update on Monday, January 20, the draft papers of Hexaware Technologies, PMEA Solar Tech Solutions, Scoda Tubes, Ajax Engineering, All Time Plastics, and Vikran Engineering. However, the market watchdog returned the IPO papers of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

The securities market regulator has issued the observation letters on the preliminary papers of PMEA Solar Tech Solutions, and Vikran Engineering on January 14, and Scoda Tubes on January 15. Hexaware Technologies, and Ajax Engineering received the observation letter on their draft red herring prospectus on January 16, and All Time Plastics on January 17. 

Hexaware Technologies Ltd and Ajax Engineering Ltd are the only ones on the list offering solely an offer-for-sale (OFS) component for their public issue. 

PMEA Solar Tech Solutions, All Time Plastics, and Vikran Engineering Ltd are offering both a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS) via the public issue. Scoda Tubes is the only one offering a completely fresh issue of shares via an IPO, according to the SEBI filing. 

(…stay tuned for more updates.)

 

First Published:20 Jan 2025, 05:59 PM IST
