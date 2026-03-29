Upcoming IPOs: Central Mine Planning IPO among seven companies to make stock market debut next week; full list here

Upcoming IPOs: The primary market is all set to take a breather as no new public issue is scheduled to open for subscription in the coming week. Last week, the market saw four mainboard IPOs collectively raise over ₹3,791 crore.

However, the market will witness six new companies, including Central Mine Planning & Design IPO, to make their stock market debut this week.

Emiac Technologies IPO, which opened on Friday, March 27, will remain open for bidding next week. Emiac Technologies IPO will close on April 8.

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Here's a list of IPOs that will make stock market debut next week - Central Mine Planning & Design IPO The mainboard IPO, which was open for subscription on March 20 and closed on March 24, was subscribed 1.05 times during the three-day subscription period.

The allotment of the Central Mine Planning & Design IPO was finalised on Wednesday, March 25. The IPO is scheduled to be listed on both exchanges - BSE and NSE - on Monday, March 30.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) IPO Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) IPO opened for bidding on March 20 and closed on March 24. The mainboard IPO received 3.23 times subscription during the subscription period.

The allotment of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO will be finalised on Monday, March 30. The IPO will make its stock market debut on both BSE and NSE on April 2.

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Powerica IPO Powerica IPO was subscribed 3.67 times by the last day of bidding on Friday, March 27. The mainboard IPO had opened for subscription on March 24.

The allotment of Powerica IPO will be finalised on Monday, March 30. The IPO will list on both BSE and NSE on April 2.

Sai Parenteral's IPO Sai Parenteral's IPO was subscribed 1.08 times on the last day of bidding on March 27. The mainboard IPO had opened on March 24.

The allotment of Sai Parenteral's IPO is likely to be finalised on Monday, March 30. The shares of Sai Parenteral's will list on both BSE and NSE on April 2.

Speciality Medicines IPO The allotment of Speciality Medicines IPO was finalised on Wednesday, March 25. The SME IPO will list on Monday, March 30 on BSE SME.

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Tipco Engineering India IPO Tipco Engineering IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, March 27. The shares will list on BSE SME on April 1.

Highness Microelectronics IPO Highness Microelectronics IPO allotment was finalised on Monday, March 30. The listing of Highness Microelectronics IPO is scheduled on BSE SME on April 2.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.