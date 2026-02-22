Upcoming IPOs: Clean Max IPO, Shree Ram Twistex IPO among nine new issues to open next week; full list here

The primary market is all set to witness a busy week ahead with nine new initial public offerings (IPOs) scheduled to open next week. Among nine new public issues, four mainboard IPOs will hit the primary market, collectively raising over ₹4,173 crore.

Among SME issues, five new issues will open for bidding in the coming week.

Apart from new public issues, the market will also witness four new companies making their stock market debut in the upcoming week.

Here's a list of IPOs that will open for bidding next week - Mainboard IPOs Among mainboard IPOs, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO will open for subscription on February 23 and will close on February 25. It is a book build issue of ₹3,100 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 1.14 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,200 crores and offer for sale of 1.80 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,900 crores.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO will also open on February 23 and will close on February 25. The mainboard IPO is a book build issue of ₹110.24 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 1.06 crore shares of ₹110.24 crore.

Meanwhile, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO opens for subscription on February 24 and closes on February 26. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO is a book build issue of ₹380 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.98 crore shares of ₹380 crore.

Omnitech Engineering IPO to open for subscription on February 25 and close on February 27. The mainboard IPO is a book build issue of ₹583 crore and is a combination of a fresh issue of 1.84 crore shares aggregating to ₹418 crore and an offer for sale of 0.73 crore shares aggregating to ₹165 crore.

SME IPOs Among SME IPOs, Mobilise App Lab IPO, Kiaasa Retail IPO, and Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO will open for subscription on February 23 and close on February 25.

Meanwhile, Yaap Digital IPO to open on February 25 and close on February 27. Striders Impex IPO will open for bidding on February 26 next week.

New Listings - Gaudium IVF & Women's Health IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as February 27.

Fractal Industries IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as February 24.

Yashhtej Industries (India) IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as February 25.

Manilam Industries India IPO: The SME IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as February 27.