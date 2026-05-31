Upcoming IPOs: CMR Green Tech IPO, Hexagon Nutrition IPO among new issues to open next; check full list here

Upcoming IPOs: The Indian primary market will once again gather momentum in the coming week after witnessing a lull period amid volatile market due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Two new initial public offering (IPOs) - CMR Green Technologies IPO and Hexagon Nutrition IPO - will open for subscription in the coming week.

Meanwhile, around three small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs - Merritronix IPO, Vahh Chemicals IPO and Genxai Analytics IPO - will hit the primary market next week.

Also Read | Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment date likely today. Check status here

The offerings come at a time when the IPO market has remained subdued for the past few weeks amid a lacklustre 2026. Although several companies have recently received regulatory clearances, many have deferred their IPO launches due to ongoing market volatility.

Here's a list of IPOs which will open for subscription next week - CMR Green Technologies IPO CMR Green Technologies IPO is scheduled to open on June 3 and close on June 5. Priced between ₹182 and ₹192 per share, the public issue seeks to raise ₹630.9 crore.

Equirus Capital is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO The IPO is scheduled to open on June 5 and close on June 9. The company has set a price band of ₹42–45 per share and aims to raise ₹138.9 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.09 crore shares.

Cumulative Capital is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Also Read | Hexagon Nutrition IPO price band fixed at ₹42-45 for upcoming share sale

Merritronix IPO The Merritronix IPO will open for subscription on June 1 and close on June 3. The ₹70.03 crore IPO is a book-built issue comprising solely a fresh issuance of 0.47 crore equity shares, aggregating to ₹70.03 crore.

The Merritronix IPO has fixed its price band at ₹141–149 per share. The issue is being managed by GYR Capital Advisors as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

Vahh Chemicals IPO Vahh Chemicals IPO is a fixed-price issue aggregating ₹13.45 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 0.22 crore equity shares. The public issue will open for subscription on June 4 and close on June 8.

Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Genxai Analytics IPO Genxai Analytics’ IPO will open for subscription on June 5, 2026, and close on June 9, 2026. The public issue, aggregating ₹54.84 crore, is a book-built offering comprising entirely a fresh issue of 0.47 crore equity shares.

The company has fixed a price band of ₹110– ₹116 per share for the IPO. Choice Capital Advisors is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

New Listings - M R Maniveni Foods IPO: The shares of M R Maniveni Foods IPO will be list on the BSE SME on Jun 1.

Yaashvi Jewellers IPO: The shares of Yaashvi Jewellers IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as June 2.

Rajnandini Fashion India IPO: The shares of Rajnandini Fashion India IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Jun 3, 2026.

SMR Jewels IPO: The shares of SMR Jewels IPO will list on the BSE SME on June 1.

Aureate Tradde IPO: The shares of Aureate Tradde IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as June 5.