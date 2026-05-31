Upcoming IPOs: CMR Green Tech IPO, Hexagon Nutrition IPO among new issues to open next; check full list here

Upcoming IPOs: Two new initial public offering (IPOs) - CMR Green Technologies IPO and Hexagon Nutrition IPO - will open for subscription in the coming week. Here's a full list of IPOs to open for bidding next week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published31 May 2026, 02:53 PM IST
Pixelated acronym IPO made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Pixelated acronym IPO made from cubes, mosaic pattern

Upcoming IPOs: The Indian primary market will once again gather momentum in the coming week after witnessing a lull period amid volatile market due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Two new initial public offering (IPOs) - CMR Green Technologies IPO and Hexagon Nutrition IPO - will open for subscription in the coming week.

Meanwhile, around three small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs - Merritronix IPO, Vahh Chemicals IPO and Genxai Analytics IPO - will hit the primary market next week.

Also Read | Yaashvi Jewellers IPO allotment date likely today. Check status here

The offerings come at a time when the IPO market has remained subdued for the past few weeks amid a lacklustre 2026. Although several companies have recently received regulatory clearances, many have deferred their IPO launches due to ongoing market volatility.

Here's a list of IPOs which will open for subscription next week -

CMR Green Technologies IPO

CMR Green Technologies IPO is scheduled to open on June 3 and close on June 5. Priced between 182 and 192 per share, the public issue seeks to raise 630.9 crore.

Equirus Capital is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO

The IPO is scheduled to open on June 5 and close on June 9. The company has set a price band of 42–45 per share and aims to raise 138.9 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.09 crore shares.

Cumulative Capital is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Also Read | Hexagon Nutrition IPO price band fixed at ₹42-45 for upcoming share sale

Merritronix IPO

The Merritronix IPO will open for subscription on June 1 and close on June 3. The 70.03 crore IPO is a book-built issue comprising solely a fresh issuance of 0.47 crore equity shares, aggregating to 70.03 crore.

The Merritronix IPO has fixed its price band at 141–149 per share. The issue is being managed by GYR Capital Advisors as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

Vahh Chemicals IPO

Vahh Chemicals IPO is a fixed-price issue aggregating 13.45 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 0.22 crore equity shares. The public issue will open for subscription on June 4 and close on June 8.

Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Genxai Analytics IPO

Genxai Analytics’ IPO will open for subscription on June 5, 2026, and close on June 9, 2026. The public issue, aggregating 54.84 crore, is a book-built offering comprising entirely a fresh issue of 0.47 crore equity shares.

The company has fixed a price band of 110– 116 per share for the IPO. Choice Capital Advisors is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

New Listings -

M R Maniveni Foods IPO: The shares of M R Maniveni Foods IPO will be list on the BSE SME on Jun 1.

Yaashvi Jewellers IPO: The shares of Yaashvi Jewellers IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as June 2.

Rajnandini Fashion India IPO: The shares of Rajnandini Fashion India IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Jun 3, 2026.

Also Read | Bio Medica Laboratories IPO listing: Shares debut at 20% discount on NSE SME

SMR Jewels IPO: The shares of SMR Jewels IPO will list on the BSE SME on June 1.

Aureate Tradde IPO: The shares of Aureate Tradde IPO will list on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as June 5.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

IPOIPOsSME IPO
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsIPOUpcoming IPOs: CMR Green Tech IPO, Hexagon Nutrition IPO among new issues to open next; check full list here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.