Upcoming IPOs: CMR Green to Hexagon Nutrition - 7 listings, 1 new SME IPO to open this week

After a subdued phase for the primary market, activity is gradually returning to the mainboard IPO segment, offering investors fresh opportunities. The spotlight is currently on CMR Green Technologies IPO, which has completed its subscription process and is awaiting allotment, and Hexagon Nutrition IPO, which has entered its second day of bidding after receiving a healthy response from investors on the opening day.

The encouraging participation in both issues suggests that investor appetite for quality offerings may be reviving after months of muted activity in the mainboard IPO market, which had been weighed down by volatile market conditions, geopolitical uncertainties and cautious risk sentiment.

The coming week is also expected to be busy on the listing front. The mainboard segment is set to witness two new listings, while the SME IPO market remains vibrant with five scheduled listings, alongside several ongoing public issues and a fresh SME offering opening for subscription.

With primary market momentum showing signs of improvement, investors will closely track subscription trends, allotment updates, and listing performances across both the mainboard and SME segments. Here's a detailed look at the key IPOs, their timelines and important issue details for the week ahead.

IPO details CMR Green Technologies IPO The ₹631 crore CMR Green Technologies IPO witnessed an overwhelming response from investors, with the issue being subscribed 127.04 times by the close of bidding on Friday, as per BSE data. The IPO attracted bids for more than 292 crore equity shares, compared with the 2.3 crore shares available for subscription.

Investor demand was largely driven by institutional participation, with the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion subscribed 270.46 times. The retail investor category was booked 27.03 times, reflecting strong interest across segments.

The public issue, priced at ₹182-192 per share, is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning the proceeds will go to existing shareholders selling their stakes. Investors could bid for a minimum lot of 78 shares.

As per the tentative schedule, the CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on 8 June. Refunds for unsuccessful applicants and credit of shares to successful investors' demat accounts are likely to take place on 9 June, while the CMR Green Technologies share listing is scheduled for 10 June on both the BSE and NSE.

Hexagon Nutrition IPO The Hexagon Nutrition IPO received a positive response from investors on the opening day of bidding, with the issue getting fully subscribed within hours of launch on 5 June.

According to BSE data, the ₹139 crore public issue attracted bids for 3.55 crore shares, against the 2.16 crore shares on offer, translating into an overall subscription of 1.65 times on Day 1.

The IPO, which will remain open for subscription until 9 June, has been priced in the range of ₹42-45 per equity share. The issue is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of more than 3.08 crore shares by existing promoters. At the upper end of the price band, the issue size is estimated at ₹138.87 crore.

As per the tentative schedule, the Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on 10 June. Refunds for unsuccessful applicants and credits of shares to successful investors' demat accounts are likely to be processed on 11 June, while the company's shares are expected to debut on the BSE and NSE on 12 June.

SME IPO listings SMR Jewels IPO The SMR Jewels IPO, an SME issue worth ₹63.74 crore, comprised a fresh issue of around 49.8 lakh equity shares and was priced at ₹125-128 per share. The IPO opened on 26 May and closed on 3 June, with a lot size of 1,000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹1.28 lakh. SMR Jewels IPO subscription status was 1.09x, as per chittorgarh.com

The basis of allotment was finalised on 4 June, while the company's shares are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on 8 June 2026.

Merritronix IPO The Merritronix IPO, an issue worth ₹70.03 crore, comprised a fresh issue of 47 lakh equity shares and was priced at ₹141-149 per share. The IPO remained open for subscription from 1 June to 3 June, with a minimum application size of 1,000 shares, requiring an investment of ₹1.49 lakh at the upper price band. Merritronix IPO subscription status was 220.98x, as per chittorgarh.com

The allotment was finalised on 4 June, while the company's shares are scheduled to list on the SME platform on 8 June.

Vahh Chemicals IPO Vahh Chemicals IPO, worth ₹13.45 crore, includes a fresh issue of 22.42 lakh equity shares. The textile chemicals company has set the price per share at ₹60, and investors must apply for at least 2,000 shares, equating to an investment of ₹1.2 lakh. The IPO became available for subscription on 4 June, and will remain open until 8 June. The allotment basis is anticipated to be finalised on 9 June, with refunds and demat credits expected on 10 June. The company's shares are planned to be listed on the BSE SME platform on 11 June.

UHM Vacation IPO The UHM Vacation IPO is a ₹36.02 crore SME public offering comprising both a fresh issuance of shares and an offer-for-sale component. The travel and tourism services firm has set a price range of ₹157-166 per share, with a lot size of 800 shares, necessitating a minimum investment of ₹1.33 lakh.

The IPO opened for subscriptions on 4 June, and will close on 8 June. The allotment basis is anticipated to be determined on 9 June, with refunds and demat credits expected on 10 June. The company's shares are planned to be listed on the BSE SME platform on 11 June.

Genxai Analytics IPO The GenXAI Analytics IPO is a ₹54.84 crore offering, comprising a new issue of 47.28 lakh equity shares. The firm, which specialises in enterprise performance management, analytics, ERP, data engineering, and AI-driven business solutions, has set a price range of ₹110-116 per share. The IPO is being conducted via the book-building approach and will be listed on the NSE SME platform.

The public offering opened for subscriptions on 5 June, and will conclude on 9 June. The allotment basis is anticipated to be determined on 10 June, while refunds and the credit of shares to the demat accounts of successful applicants are expected on 11 June. The company's shares are expected to begin trading on 12 June.

Upcoming SME IPO Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO The Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO is a ₹54.27 crore issue comprising a fresh issue of 52.69 lakh equity shares. The reclaimed rubber manufacturer has fixed a price band of ₹98-103 per share and will be listed on the BSE SME platform. The IPO will open for subscription on 12 June and close on 16 June. The allotment is expected on 17 June, with shares likely to be credited on 18 June. The stock is scheduled to debut on 19 June, while the proceeds of the issue will be used for working capital, debt repayment, capacity expansion and general corporate purposes.