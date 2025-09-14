Upcoming IPOs: Euro Pratik Sales IPO, VMS TMT IPO among public issues to open next week; check full list here

The buzz in the primary market is all set to continue as five new companies - two in mainboard and three in SME segment - will be launching their initial public offering (IPOs) in the upcoming week.

Among mainboard issues, Euro Pratik Sales IPO and VMS TMT IPO will opening for subscription next week.

Last week, the market witness opening of Urban Company IPO, Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO and Dev Accelerator IPO in the mainboard segment, collectively raising ₹2,400 crore.

Apart from new issues, the market will also witness twelve new listings, including Urban Company IPO and Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO.

Here's a list of IPOs which will open for subscription next week - Euro Pratik Sales IPO Euro Pratik Sales IPO will open for subscription on Sep 16 and close on Sep 18. The IPO price band is set at ₹235 to ₹247 per share.

VMS TMT IPO VMS TMT IPO will open for subscription on Sep 17 and close on Sep 19. The IPO price band is set at ₹94 to ₹99 per share.

TechDefence Labs IPO TechDefence Labs IPO will open for subscription on Sep 15 and close on Sep 17. The SME IPO price band is set at ₹183 to ₹193 per share.

Sampat Aluminium IPO Sampat Aluminium IPO will open for subscription on Sep 17 and close on Sep 19. The IPO price band is set at ₹114 to ₹120 per share.

JD Cables IPO JD Cables IPO will open for subscription on Sep 18 and closes on Sep 22. The IPO price band is set at ₹144 to ₹152 per share.

New Listings - Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 17.

Dev Accelerator IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 17.

Urban Company IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 17.

Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 15.

Krupalu Metals IPO: The IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 16.

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO: The IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 16.

