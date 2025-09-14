Upcoming IPOs: Euro Pratik Sales IPO, VMS TMT IPO among public issues to open next week; check full list here

The buzz in the primary market is all set to continue as five new companies - two in mainboard and three in SME segment - will be launching their initial public offering (IPOs) in the upcoming week.
Among mainboard issues, Euro Pratik Sales IPO and VMS TMT IPO will opening for subscription next week.
Last week, the market witness opening of Urban Company IPO, Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO and Dev Accelerator IPO in the mainboard segment, collectively raising ₹2,400 crore.
Apart from new issues, the market will also witness twelve new listings, including Urban Company IPO and Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO.
Euro Pratik Sales IPO will open for subscription on Sep 16 and close on Sep 18. The IPO price band is set at ₹235 to ₹247 per share.
VMS TMT IPO will open for subscription on Sep 17 and close on Sep 19. The IPO price band is set at ₹94 to ₹99 per share.
TechDefence Labs IPO will open for subscription on Sep 15 and close on Sep 17. The SME IPO price band is set at ₹183 to ₹193 per share.
Sampat Aluminium IPO will open for subscription on Sep 17 and close on Sep 19. The IPO price band is set at ₹114 to ₹120 per share.
JD Cables IPO will open for subscription on Sep 18 and closes on Sep 22. The IPO price band is set at ₹144 to ₹152 per share.
Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 17.
Dev Accelerator IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 17.
Urban Company IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 17.
Vashishtha Luxury Fashion IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 15.
Krupalu Metals IPO: The IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 16.
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO: The IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 16.
Karbonsteel Engineering IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 16.
Taurian MPS IPO: The SME IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 16.
Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 17.
Galaxy Medicare IPO: The SME IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 17.
Airfloa Rail Technology IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 18.
L.T.Elevator IPO: The IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Sep 19.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.