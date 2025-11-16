Upcoming IPOs: Excelsoft Technologies IPO, Gallard Steel IPO among new issues to open next week

The primary market will take a breather as only two new initial public offerings (IPO) will open for subscription in the coming week. In the mainboard segment, Excelsoft Technologies IPO will be raising ₹500 crore; meanwhile, Gallard Steel IPO will raise ₹37.50 crore next week.

Apart from new issues, the market will also witness seven new IPOs make their stock market debut in the coming week.

Here are the IPOs that will open for subscription next week - Excelsoft Technologies IPO Excelsoft Technologies IPO will open for subscription on November 19 and close on November 21. IPO is a book-built offering worth ₹500 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 1.50 crore shares valued at ₹180 crore, alongside an offer for sale of 2.67 crore shares totalling ₹320 crore.

Excelsoft Technologies' IPO price band is set at ₹114 to ₹120 per share. Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

Gallard Steel IPO Gallard Steel IPO will open for subscription on November 19 and close on November 21. The SME IPO is a book build issue of ₹37.50 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.25 crore shares of ₹37.50 crore.

Gallard Steel IPO price band is set at ₹142 to ₹150 per share. Seren Capital Pvt.Ltd is the book running lead manager, and Ankit Consultancy Pvt.Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

New listings - PhysicsWallah IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 18.

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 18.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 19.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 20.

Capillary Technologies IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 21.

Workmates Core2Cloud IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 18.

Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 18.