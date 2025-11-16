Mint Market
Subscribe

Upcoming IPOs: Excelsoft Technologies IPO, Gallard Steel IPO among new issues to open next week

In the mainboard segment, Excelsoft Technologies IPO will be raising 500 crore; meanwhile, Gallard Steel IPO will raise 37.50 crore next week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published16 Nov 2025, 12:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Upcoming IPOs: Excelsoft Technologies IPO, Gallard Steel IPO among new issues to open next week
Upcoming IPOs: Excelsoft Technologies IPO, Gallard Steel IPO among new issues to open next week

The primary market will take a breather as only two new initial public offerings (IPO) will open for subscription in the coming week. In the mainboard segment, Excelsoft Technologies IPO will be raising 500 crore; meanwhile, Gallard Steel IPO will raise 37.50 crore next week.

Advertisement

Apart from new issues, the market will also witness seven new IPOs make their stock market debut in the coming week.

Also Read | Why retail investors should tread IPO market with extra caution

Here are the IPOs that will open for subscription next week -

Excelsoft Technologies IPO

Excelsoft Technologies IPO will open for subscription on November 19 and close on November 21. IPO is a book-built offering worth 500 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 1.50 crore shares valued at 180 crore, alongside an offer for sale of 2.67 crore shares totalling 320 crore.

Excelsoft Technologies' IPO price band is set at 114 to 120 per share. Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

Advertisement
Also Read | Four IPOs to list in Indian stock market next week: What does GMP signal?

Gallard Steel IPO

Gallard Steel IPO will open for subscription on November 19 and close on November 21. The SME IPO is a book build issue of 37.50 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.25 crore shares of 37.50 crore.

Gallard Steel IPO price band is set at 142 to 150 per share. Seren Capital Pvt.Ltd is the book running lead manager, and Ankit Consultancy Pvt.Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

New listings -

PhysicsWallah IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 18.

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 18.

Advertisement

Tenneco Clean Air IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 19.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 20.

Also Read | Wakefit boosts IPO size to ₹1,400 crore, eyes ₹200-crore pre-IPO round

Capillary Technologies IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 21.

Workmates Core2Cloud IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 18.

Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO: The SME IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 18.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only.

 
 
IPOIPOsSME IPOIPO Listing
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOUpcoming IPOs: Excelsoft Technologies IPO, Gallard Steel IPO among new issues to open next week
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks