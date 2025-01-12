The primary market will continue to be active next week with five new initial public offerings (IPOs) available for subscription. This includes one in the mainboard and four from small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“The Indian IPO market witnessed a landmark year in 2024, with over 90 companies collectively raising a staggering ₹1.62 lakh crore—more than double the ₹49,436 crore raised in 2023. As we look ahead to 2025, the primary market is poised for even greater success, with projections suggesting fundraising could surpass ₹2 lakh crore. Currently, 100 companies have filed draft offer letters with the Sebi, with many already receiving approval or awaiting clearance. This sets a promising tone for the year, underscoring strong market momentum and investor confidence in the upcoming IPOs," said Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited, Trusted Mid-Market Investment Bank.

Shares of Standard Glass Lining Technology, Quadrant Future Tek, and Capital Infra Trust InvIT are set to be listed on the BSE and NSE stock exchanges. Additionally, five small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will make their debut on either the BSE SME or NSE SME platforms.

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open next week - Laxmi Dental IPO The Laxmi Dental IPO will be open for subscription from January 13 to January 15. The IPO is book-built issue, has a total size of ₹698.06 crores. It includes a fresh issue of 0.32 crore shares, raising ₹138.00 crores, and an offer for sale comprising 1.31 crore shares, amounting to ₹560.06 crore.

The price band for the Laxmi Dental IPO has been set between ₹407 and ₹428 per share. The book-running lead managers for the IPO are Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited. Link Intime India Private Ltd serves as the registrar for the issue.

Kabra Jewels IPO Kabra Jewels' IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on January 15, 2025, and close on January 17, 2025. This ₹40 crore book-built issue consists entirely of a fresh issuance of 31.25 lakh shares.

The IPO price band is set between ₹121 and ₹128 per share. Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt. Ltd. serves as the book-running lead manager, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited acts as the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking Private Limited is the market maker for the IPO.

Rikhav Securities IPO The Rikhav Securities IPO will open for subscription on January 15 and close on January 17. This book-built issue is valued at ₹88.82 crores, comprising a fresh issue of 83.28 lakh shares totaling ₹71.62 crore and an offer for sale of 20 lakh shares amounting to ₹17.20 crore.

The IPO price band is set between ₹82 and ₹86 per share. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited is serving as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Link Intime India Private Ltd acts as the registrar. Shreni Shares Limited has been designated as the market maker for the IPO.

Landmark Immigration IPO The Landmark Immigration IPO will be open for subscription from January 16 to January 20. This IPO, valued at ₹40.32 crore, is a book-built offering consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 56 lakh shares.

The price band for the Landmark Immigration IPO is set between ₹70 and ₹72 per share. Shreni Shares Limited serves as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. Additionally, Shreni Shares Limited is also the market maker for this IPO.

EMA Partners IPO The EMA Partners IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on January 17 and close on January 21. This book-built issue is valued at ₹76.01 crore, comprising a fresh issuance of 53.34 lakh shares totaling ₹66.14 crore and an offer for sale of 7.96 lakh shares amounting to ₹9.87 crore.

The price band for the EMA Partners IPO is set between ₹117 and ₹124 per share. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, January 22. The IPO is set to be listed on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date of Friday, January 24.

New Listings - Standard Glass Lining IPO: The allotment for Standard Glass Lining IPO was finalized on Thursday, January 9. Standard Glass Lining IPO will be listed on NSE, BSE on January 13.

Quadrant Future Tek IPO: The allotment for Quadrant Future Tek IPO was finalized on Friday, January 10. Quadrant Future Tek IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, January 14.

Capital Infra Trust Invit IPO: The allotment for Capital Infra Trust Invit was finalized on Friday, January 10. Capital Infra Trust Invit will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, January 14.

Indobell Insulation IPO: The allotment for Indobell Insulation IPO was finalized on Thursday, January 9. Indobell Insulation IPO will be listed on BSE SME on January 13.

Avax Apparels And Ornaments IPO: The allotment for Avax Apparels And Ornaments IPO was finalized on Friday, January 10. Avax Apparels And Ornaments IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, January 14.

Delta Autocorp IPO: The allotment for Delta Autocorp IPO was finalized on Friday, January 10. Delta Autocorp IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, January 14.

B.R.Goyal IPO: The allotment for B.R.Goyal IPO was finalized on Friday, January 10. B.R.Goyal IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, January 14.

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO: The allotment for the Sat Kartar Shopping IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, January 15. Sat Kartar Shopping IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, January 17.