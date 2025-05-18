Upcoming IPOs: Five new public issues, two listings scheduled for next week; check full list here

The primary market is all set to be back in action as two new initial public offerings (IPOs) in the mainboard segment will be opening for subscription next week.

Meanwhile, three new IPOs will also open for bidding in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment.

“The Indian IPO market, which witnessed a record ₹1.6 lakh crore in fundraising in 2024, has entered a phase of heightened volatility in early 2025,” said Vijay Kuppa, CEO of InCred Money.

Apart from new public issues, the market will also witness two new listings of Integrity Infrabuild Developers Limited IPO and Accretion Pharmaceuticals Limited IPO.

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - Borana Weaves Limited IPO Borana Weaves IPO will open for subscription on May 20 and close on May 22. The IPO is a book-building of ₹144.89 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.67 crore shares.

Borana Weaves IPO price band is set at ₹205 to ₹216 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Borana Weaves IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Belrise Industries Limited IPO Belrise Industries IPO will open for subscription on May 21 and close on May 23. It is a book-building of ₹2,150 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 23.89 crore shares.

Belrise Industries IPO price band is set at ₹85 to ₹90 per share. Axis Capital Limited, Hsbc Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, Jefferies India Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers of the Belrise Industries IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Victory Electric Vehicles IPO Victory Electric Vehicles IPO to open for subscription on May 20 and close on May 23. The SME is a fixed price of ₹40.66 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 56.47 lakh shares.

Victory Electric Vehicles IPO price is ₹72 per share. Corpwis Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Victory Electric Vehicles IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO Dar Credit and Capital IPO will open for subscription on May 21 and close on May 23. The SME IPO is a book-building of ₹25.66 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 42.76 lakh shares.

The SME IPO price band is set at ₹57 to ₹60 per share. GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Dar Credit and Capital IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Unified Data- Tech IPO Unified Data- Tech IPO will open for subscription on May 22 and close on May 26. It is a book-building of ₹144.47 crore and is entirely an offer for sale of 52.92 lakh shares.

The SME IPO price band is set at ₹260 to ₹273 per share. Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Unified Data- Tech IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

New Listings - Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO: The allotment for Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO was finalized on Thursday, May 15. The IPO will be listed on NSE SME on May 19.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO: The allotment for Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO was finalized on Friday, May 16. The IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, May 20.

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO: The allotment for the Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, May 19. The IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, May 21.