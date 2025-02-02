The primary market is all set to take a breather as no new initial public offering (IPO) is set to open in the mainboard segment. Last week, Dr Agarwal's Health IPO, which closed for subscription on January 31, saw a decent response from investors across all categories.

The coming week will witness opening of five IPOs in the small and medium (SME) segment.

"The IPO market has been quite buoyant this year, with multiple public offers generating buzz. Investors remain optimistic as new IPOs continue to open for subscription. The market's resilience, even after previous corrections, highlights opportunities for investors. We project a robust fundraising year, potentially exceeding ₹2 lakh crore, as the primary market continues to gain traction.

We are confident about the sustained momentum and positive returns, supported by strong subscription trends. The market is well-positioned for continued growth, presenting ample opportunities for both investors and issuers in the months ahead," said Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited, Trusted Mid-Market Investment Bank.

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - Chamunda Electricals IPO Chamunda Electricals IPO opens for subscription on February 4, 2025 and closes on February 6. The IPO is a book built issue of ₹14.60 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 29.19 lakh shares.

The IPO price band is set at ₹47 to ₹50 per share. GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Chamunda Electricals IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Chamunda Electricals IPO is Wiinance Financial Services Private Limited.

Ken Enterprises IPO Ken Enterprises IPO opens for subscription on February 5 and closes on February 7. The IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹83.65 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 61.99 lakh shares aggregating to ₹58.27 crore and offer for sale of 27.00 lakh shares aggregating to ₹25.38 crore.

The price band has been fixed at ₹94. Corporate Makers Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager of the Ken Enterprises IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for Ken Enterprises IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking Private Limited.

Amwill Healthcare IPO Amwill Healthcare IPO opens for subscription on February 5 and closes on February 7. It is a book built issue of ₹59.98 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 44.04 lakh shares aggregating to ₹48.88 crore and offer for sale of 10.00 lakh shares aggregating to ₹11.10 crore.

The IPO price band has been set at ₹105 to ₹111 per share. Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Amwill Healthcare IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Amwill Healthcare IPO is Globalworth Securities Limited.

Readymix Construction IPO Readymix Construction IPO opens for subscription on February 6 and closes on February 10. It is a book built issue of ₹37.66 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 30.62 lakh shares.

Readymix Construction IPO price band is set at ₹121 to ₹123 per share. Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Readymix Construction IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.The market maker for Readymix Construction IPO is Hem Finlease Private Limited.

Eleganz Interiors IPO Eleganz Interiors IPO opens for subscription on February 7 and closes on February 11. The IPO is a book built issue of ₹78.07 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 60.05 lakh shares.

The IPO price band is set at ₹123 to ₹130 per share. Vivro Financial Services Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Eleganz Interiors IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Eleganz Interiors IPO is Rikhav Securities Limited.

New Listings - Dr Agarwals Healthcare IPO: The allotment for the Dr Agarwals Healthcare IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, February 3. The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, February 5.