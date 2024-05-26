The small and medium enterprise (SME) segment will remain in action as five public issues are listed to open for subscription next week.

The mainboard segment is set to remain dry in the coming week as no new initial public offerings (IPO) are set to open amid ongoing general elections. However, the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment will remain in action as five public issues are listed to open for subscription next week.

Among the ongoing issues, the Awfis Space Solutions IPO will close for bidding on May 27 in the mainboard segment. The shares of the Awfis IPO are also expected to be listed on Indian bourses on May 30.

“The surge in IPO activity is fuelled by soaring Indian stocks, robust economic growth, and corporate earnings consistently outpacing expectations, inspiring more companies to go public. As a result, IPO market has seen a significant boost, with large corporate houses and new –age businesses like Tata Capital, Hexaware, Ola Electric, and Swiggy gearing up for their public market debuts in 2024-25," said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open for subscription next week - Vilas Transcore IPO Vilas Transcore IPO opens for subscription on May 27, 2024, and closes on May 29, 2024. The SME IPO is a book-built issue of ₹95.26 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 64.8 lakh shares.

The SME IPO price band is set at ₹139 to ₹147 per share. Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Vilas Transcore IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Beacon Trusteeship IPO Beacon Trusteeship IPO opens for subscription on May 28, 2024, and closes on May 30, 2024. It is a book-built issue of ₹32.52 crores. The issue consists of a fresh issue of 38.72 lakh shares aggregating ₹23.23 crores and an offer for sale of 15.48 lakh shares aggregating ₹9.29 crores.

The price band of the upcoming SME IPO is set at ₹57 to ₹60 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Beacon Trusteeship IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Ztech India IPO Ztech India IPO opens for subscription on May 29, 2024 and closes on May 31, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹37.30 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 33.91 lakh shares.

The price band has been fixed at ₹104 to ₹110 per share. Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Ztech India IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Aimtron Electronics IPO Aimtron Electronics IPO opens for subscription on May 30, 2024 and closes on June 3, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹87.02 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 54.05 lakh shares.

Aimtron Electronics IPO price band is set at ₹153 to ₹161 per share. Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Aimtron Electronics IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

TBI Corn IPO TBI Corn IPO opens for subscription on May 31, 2024 and closes on June 4, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹44.94 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 47.81 lakh shares.

The SME IPO price band is set at ₹90 to ₹94 per share. Swastika Investmart Ltd and Ekadrisht Capital Private Limited are the book running lead managers of the TBI Corn IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO Awfis Space Solutions IPO bidding opened for subscription on May 22, 2024 and will close on May 27, 2024. The IPO is a book-built issue valued at ₹598.93 crores. It includes a fresh issue of 0.33 crore shares totaling ₹128.00 crore, alongside an offer for sale of 1.23 crore shares amounting to ₹470.93 crores.

The price band of the IPO is set at ₹364 to ₹383 per share. ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd, and Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd serve as the book-running lead managers for the Awfis Space Solutions IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

New Listings next week - GSM Foils IPO: The allotment for the GSM Foils IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, May 31, 2024.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO: The allotment for the Awfis Space Solutions IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, May 30.

