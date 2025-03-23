Upcoming IPOs: Four new SME issues, five new listings scheduled for next week; check full list here.

The mainboard segment of the primary market will remain dry as no new initial public offerings (IPOs) is scheduled to open for subscription next week. Meanwhile, the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment will witness opening of four new public issues next week.

Apart from new issues, the Indian market will also witness listings of five new IPOs in the upcoming week.

"IPO fever has been buzzing in FY2025 with numerous IPO listings and fundraising, with funds tripling to Rs. 1, 53, 987 crores in FY25. The number of investors has increased from 4.9 crores in FY20 to 13.2 crore as of 31st December 2024.

FY25, also saw numerous foreign companies listing their local subsidiaries on the Indian stock market to mobilize funds for growth and expansion. Indian stock market has emerged strong and stable amongst its global peers in a climate of uncertainty. Demonstrating growth, buzzing retail and foreign participation, heightened IPO activities, and regulatory stability it is well poised for further expansion," said Mahavir Lunawat, Group Founder & Managing Director of Pantomath Financial Services Group and Chairman of the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI).

Here's a list of IPOs which will open for subscription next week - Desco Infratech IPO Desco Infratech IPO opens for subscription on March 24 and closes on March 26. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹30.75 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 20.50 lakh shares.

The price band of the upcoming SME IPO is set at ₹147 to ₹150 per share. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Desco Infratech IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO opens for subscription on March 25 and closes on March 27. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹73.81 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 42.04 lakh shares aggregating to ₹50.02 crore and offer for sale of 19.99 lakh shares aggregating to ₹23.79 crore.

The IPO price band is set at ₹113 to ₹119 per share. Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors Llp is the book-running lead manager of the Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue.

ATC Energies IPO ATC Energies IPO opens for subscription on March 25 and closes on March 27. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹63.76 crore and is a combination of fresh issue of 43.24 lakh shares aggregating to ₹51.02 crore and offer for sale of 10.80 lakh shares aggregating to ₹12.74 crore.

ATC Energies IPO price band is set at ₹112 to ₹118 per share. Indorient Financial Services Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the ATC Energies IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Identixweb IPO Identixweb IPO opens for subscription on March 26 and closes on March 28. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹16.63 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 30.80 lakh shares.

Identixweb IPO price band is set at ₹51 to ₹54 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Identixweb IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

New Listings - Paradeep Parivahan IPO: The allotment for Paradeep Parivahan IPO was finalized on Thursday, March 20. The IPO will be listed on BSE SME on March 24.

Divine Hira Jewellers IPO: The allotment for Divine Hira Jewellers IPO was finalized on Thursday, March 20. The SME IPO will be listed on NSE SME on March 24.

Grand Continent Hotels IPO: The allotment for the Grand Continent Hotels IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, March 25. Grand Continent Hotels IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, March 27.

Rapid Fleet IPO: The allotment for the Rapid Fleet IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, March 26. The IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, March 28.

Active Infrastructures IPO: The allotment for the Active Infrastructures IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, March 26. Active Infrastructures IPO will be list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, March 28.