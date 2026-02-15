Upcoming IPOs: Fractal Analytics IPO, Aye Finance IPO listing, Gaudium IVF IPO to open next week; check list here

The primary market will witness a slowdown as only one mainboard and two small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs are scheduled to open in the coming week.

Among the mainboard issues, Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO will open for subscription. Meanwhile, Fractal Industries IPO and Yashhtej Industries (India) Ltd. IPO will open for bidding in the coming week.

On the other hand, the market will also witness the stock market debut of two mainboard IPOs next week - Fractal Analytics IPO and Aye Finance IPO.

Here's a list of IPOs that will open for subscription next week - Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO Gaudium IVF IPO will open for subscription on February 20 and close on February 24. The mainboard IPO is a book build issue of 2.09 crore shares and is a combination of fresh issue of 1.14 crore shares and offer for sale of 0.95 crore shares.

The price band of the upcoming IPO will be announced soon. Sarthi Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.

Fractal Industries IPO Fractal Industries IPO will open for subscription on February 16 and close on February 18. The SME IPO is a book build issue of ₹49 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.23 crore shares of ₹49 crore.

The price band of the upcoming IPO is set at ₹205 to ₹216 per share. Finaax Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Yashhtej Industries (India) IPO Yashhtej Industries (India) IPO will open for subscription on February 18 and close on February 20. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹88.88 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.81 crore shares of ₹88.88 crore.

The price band of the SME IPO is ₹110 per share. Erudore Capital Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, and MAS Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Also Read | PNGS Reva Diamond IPO to hit Dalal Street soon: Check 5 key risks

New Listings - Fractal Analytics IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on BSE and NSE on Monday, February 16.

Aye Finance IPO: The mainboard IPO will list on both exchanges, BSE and NSE, on Monday, February 16.