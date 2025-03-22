Upcoming IPOs: From LG Electronics to JSW Cement — five public offers that investors eagerly await in 2025

Upcoming IPOs: NSE, NSDL, HDB Financial Services, BoAt, LG, Reliance JIO, JSW Cement, Ather Energy, Zepto, PhonePe, Tata Capital, and Flipkart are some of the initial public offerings (IPOs) that investors await in 2025, as per reports. The sentiment and performance of the secondary market significantly influence the prevailing mood in the IPO market.

Nonetheless, in recent times, the number of IPOs in the mainboard segment has significantly decreased due to the volatility in the market. Analysts believe that both promoters and investment bankers will adopt a wait-and-see approach, looking for factors that might establish the market trend, such as a reduction in FII selling pressure, the unpredictability of Trump's policies, and tariff concerns impacting Asian markets. Once these issues are resolved, IPO activity could see a resurgence in the first half of the upcoming financial year.

Despite global volatility, the Nifty 50 has experienced a significant recovery over the past 2-3 weeks, gaining 1,400 points or 6.5 percent since the recent March low of 21,964. While trade tensions and changing US policies have contributed to high volatility in global equity markets, the Indian market has shown resilience and has rebounded strongly.

In a buoyant environment marked by a rising market and increased foreign portfolio investment, Mohit Gulati, the Chief Investment Officer and managing partner of ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, discusses the present sentiment in the IPO market.

Mohit Gulati, explained that the 2025 IPO market is not just focused on raising capital; it emphasizes strategic positioning within a rapidly changing business landscape. Companies are increasingly prioritizing financial discipline, integrating cutting-edge technologies like AI, and addressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns to attract discerning investors.

"I believe the IPO pipeline for the year is quite strong. A key factor for making positive debuts will be ensuring that valuations remain reasonable, allowing some room for new participants. The days of "pump and dump" schemes are behind us. Both retail and institutional investors will be much more cautious after experiencing significant losses over the past few months. The narrative has shifted from growth at all costs to sustainable, profitable expansion. This new wave of IPOs features businesses that are not only innovative but also financially resilient and socially responsible," added Gulati.

IPO Watch: 5 Upcoming IPOs that investors awaits LG Electronics India IPO LG Electronics Inc.'s subsidiary, LG Electronics India Limited, has recently obtained final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to proceed with raising capital through an IPO.

The company submitted its IPO documentation to SEBI on December 6, 2024. This IPO, which has a face value of ₹10 per equity share, is a complete offer for sale of up to 10.18 crore equity shares by LG Electronics Inc.

The book-running lead managers for the offering include Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, with KFin Technologies Limited serving as the issue registrar.

National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) IPO National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) is accelerating its efforts to go public. As the largest securities depository in the country, it aims to launch its highly awaited ₹3,000 crore IPO, according to reports. This offering will consist solely of an offer for sale (OFS), in which six shareholders will reduce their holdings, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE), IDBI Bank, and HDFC Bank. The NSE currently owns a 24% share in NSDL.

Although NSDL received preliminary approval for the IPO in September 2024—valid until September 2025—it is now hurrying to secure the necessary regulatory clearances. "Our deadlines are approaching next month. We are racing against the clock to get everything completed quickly," an NSDL representative told PTI, as per reports.

Tata Capital IPO According to a report by Moneycontrol, Tata Group has chosen around 10 investment banks for the major IPO of its leading financial services division, Tata Capital, amounting to over ₹15,000 crore.

Tata Capital, which is a non-banking financial services (NBFC) company, operates as a subsidiary of Tata Sons, the principal investment holding entity of the group.

As stated in the Moneycontrol report, a source disclosed that Tata Capital is expected to submit the draft documents by the end of March or in early April through the confidential pre-filing method.

boAt IPO The consumer electronics company boAt is set to submit a confidential Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its IPO in the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26, as reported by CNBC-TV18. The firm is looking to secure ₹2,000 crore through the public listing.

The electronics brand might aim for a valuation surpassing $1.5 billion, although the final amounts are still to be decided.

JSW Cement IPO JSW Cement, a subsidiary of the global conglomerate JSW Group, has obtained the final approval from the capital markets regulator, SEBI, to raise ₹4,000 crores through an IPO. The issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹2,000 crores and an OFS of up to ₹2,000 crores by selling shareholders.

