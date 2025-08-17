Upcoming IPOs: Gem Aromatics IPO, Vikram Solar IPO among 8 new public issues to open next week; check full list here.

Despite volatility in secondary market, the primary market continues to remain in full swing as eight new initial public offerings (IPOs), five in mainboard and three in SME segment, are scheduled to open for subscription next week.

Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness seven new IPO listings in the upcoming week.

Last week, the market saw listings of JSW Cement IPO, which debuted with early gains above 4 per cent but slipped below the IPO price as listing-day profit booking kicked in.

(This is a developing story)