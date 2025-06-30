Upcoming IPOs: German Green Steel, Silverton Industries, Juniper Green Energy file DRHPs with Sebi for IPO — Details

Upcoming IPOs: German Green Steel and Power, Silverton Industries, and Juniper Green Energy are the three companies that have filed their preliminary draft papers with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), for a potential initial public offering (IPO).

The companies range from different sectors like green steel production, renewable energy, and manufacturing.

German Green Steel and Power IPO German Green Steel and Power filed its preliminary draft papers with Sebi on Sunday, 29 June 2025. The green iron and steel manufacturer is offering a book-built public issue comprising a fresh issuance of shares up to ₹450 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of up to 20 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece.

Inamulhaq Shamsulhaq Iraki and Abdulhaq Shamsulhaq Iraki are the promoters selling stakeholders in the public issue.

Systematix Corporate Services and Emkay Global Financial Services are the book-running lead managers of the public issue, while Bigshare Services Private Ltd is the registrar to the offer.

The company plans to use ₹325.21 crore out of the net proceeds raised from the IPO to fund its capital expenditure plans towards the expansion of the manufacturing facility at Samakhiyali, Kutch, Gujarat and a hybrid wind and solar power plant.

German Green also plans to use ₹55.01 crore out of the money raised to pay off some loans taken by the firm. The remaining amount is set to be used for general corporate purposes.

Silverton Industries IPO Silverton Industries is offering a book-built public issue combining a fresh issue of ₹300 crore worth of equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 3.22 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹5 per share.

Rajeev Jain, Monica Jain, Akshay Jain HUF, Arun Jain (HUF), Neena Jain, Rajeev Jain (HUF), Samyak Jain, Ramesh Chand Jain (HUF), and Sanjeev Jain HUF are the promoters selling stakeholders in the upcoming IPO.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd is the sole book-runner for the public issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd is the registrar for the offer.

According to the DRHP data, the company plans to use ₹129.3 crore from the net proceeds raised from the IPO to fund its investment sustainability initiatives by building a 14 MW waste-to-energy captive power plant and a compressed bio gas plant.

Furthermore, the company also plans to use ₹25.2 crore to fund its capital expenditure requirement to improve its rewinder and sheeter capacity, along with the construction of in-house warehouses. The firm will also use 72 crore to pay off certain loans, and the remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Juniper Green Energy IPO Juniper Green Energy aims to raise ₹3,000 crore from the Indian stock market by issuing fresh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 per share. As per the draft papers, there is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component in the IPO.

ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd, are the book-running lead managers for the public offer, while KFin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the offer.

According to the DRHP data, the company aims to use ₹1,092.27 crore out of the funds raised via the public issue to pay off the company's outstanding borrowings.

The company also plans to invest ₹1,157.72 crore into its materials subsidiaries, namely Juniper Green Gamma One Pvt. Ltd, Juniper Green Three Pvt. Ltd, Juniper Green Field Pvt. Ltd, Juniper Green Kite Pvt. Ltd, and Juniper Green Ray Two Pvt. Ltd, Juniper Green Beam Pvt. Ltd. The money will be used to pay off outstanding borrowings.

