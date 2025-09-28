Upcoming IPOs: Glottis IPO, Fabtech Technologies IPO among 20 new issues to open next week; check full list here.

The IPO buzz is all set to continue in the primary market as twenty new public issues, four in mainboard and sixteen in SME segment, will be opening for subscription in the coming week.

Advertisement

Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness 24 new listings, 9 mainboard and 15 in SME segment, in the upcoming week.

Also Read | Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre gets BSE nod to file DRHP for SME IPO

Here are IPOs which will open for subscription next week - Mainboard segment Glottis IPO Glottis IPO will open for subscription on Sep 29 and close on Oct 1. The IPO price band is set at ₹120 to ₹129 per share.

Fabtech Technologies IPO Fabtech Technologies IPO will open for subscription on Sep 29 and close on Oct 1. The IPO price band is set at ₹181 to ₹191 per share.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO Om Freight Forwarders IPO will open for subscription on Sep 29 and close on Oct 3. IPO price band is set at ₹128 to ₹135 per share.

Advertisement

Advance Agrolife IPO Advance Agrolife IPO will open for subscription on Sep 30 and close on Oct 3. The IPO price band is set at ₹95 to ₹100 per share.

SME segment In the SME segment, around 16 new IPOs are scheduled to open for subscription in the upcoming week.

Dhillon Freight Carrier IPO, Suba Hotels IPO, Om Metallogic IPO, Vijaypd Ceutical IPO, Sodhani Capital IPO, and Chiraharit IPO will open on Monday, September 29.

Meanwhile, Sunsky Logistics IPO, Munish Forge IPO, Infinity Infoway IPO, Sheel Biotech IPO, Zelio E-Mobility IPO, B.A.G.Convergence IPO, Valplast Technologies IPO, Greenleaf Envirotech IPO, Shipwaves Online IPO, and Shlokka Dyes IPO will open on Tuesday, September 30.

Advertisement

New Listings - Mainboard Among the mainboard IPOs, Ganesh Consumer Products IPO and Atlanta Electricals IPO will list on Monday, September 29.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO, Anand Rathi Share IPO, Jaro Institute IPO, Seshaasai Technologies IPO will make their stock market debut on Tuesday, September 30.

Meanwhile, BMW Ventures IPO, Epack Prefab Technologies IPO, and Jain Resource Recycling IPO will see their shares listed on Indian stock market on Wednesday, October 1.

Jinkushal Industries IPO, Trualt Bioenergy IPO will make market debut on Friday, October 3.

SME In the SME segment, around 15 companies are scheduled for stock market listing in the coming week.

Prime Cable Industries IPO will make its market debut on Monday, September 29.

Advertisement

Solvex Edibles IPO, BharatRohan Airborne Innovations IPO, Aptus Pharma IPO, True Colors IPO, Matrix Geo Solutions IPO, Ecoline Exim IPO will be listed on Tuesday, September 30.

Systematic Industries IPO, Justo Realfintech IPO, Gurunanak Agriculture IPO, Praruh Technologies IPO make their market debut on Wednesday, October 1.

Telge Projects IPO, Earkart IPO, Gujarat Peanut IPO, Chatterbox Technologies IPO will make market debut on Friday, October 3.