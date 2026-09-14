Upcoming IPOs: GMP comparison | NSE IPO, SS Retail IPO to Hero Motors IPO - Grey market winner is?

Upcoming IPOs: It’s raining initial public offerings (IPOs) this week, with around five issues set to open for subscription, followed by nearly 10 listings. However, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Monday, 14 September, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026. IPO activity will resume from Tuesday, 15 September.

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The much-awaited NSE IPO will open for public subscription on 17 September, paving the way for the stock exchange’s long-awaited listing nearly a decade after its earlier plans to go public were stalled.

The three-day IPO will close on 21 September, while bidding for anchor investors will take place on 16 September, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

The NSE IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.64 crore equity shares, reduced from 14.9 crore shares proposed in the DRHP. The offer size has therefore been cut by around 15%.

With an NSE IPO price band of ₹1,700– ₹1,785 per share, the issue is estimated to raise between ₹21,494 crore and ₹22,569 crore. The IPO is entirely an OFS, meaning the proceeds will go to selling shareholders.

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The SS Retail IPO price band has been fixed at ₹403– ₹424 per share. The issue will open for subscription on 16 September and close on 18 September. The anchor book for institutional investors will open on 15 September.

The company plans to raise up to ₹360 crore through a fresh issue, while existing shareholders, including promoters, will sell shares worth up to ₹140 crore through an OFS.

Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd, which manufactures plastic piping solutions and related products, has fixed the Jindal Supreme IPO price band at ₹88– ₹93 per share. The ₹125 crore IPO will open for public subscription on 16 September and close on 18 September.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.07 crore equity shares, worth nearly ₹100 crore at the upper price band, and an OFS of 26.86 lakh shares worth around ₹25 crore by promoter group entity VVJ Enterprise Private Limited.

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Auto parts manufacturer Hero Motors Ltd has fixed the Hero Motors IPO price band at ₹79– ₹84 per share. The ₹1,000 crore IPO will open for subscription on 16 September and close on 18 September.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹600 crore and an OFS of shares worth up to ₹400 crore by promoters.

Sonaselection IPO price band has been set at ₹94– ₹99 per equity share, with the issue set to raise ₹141.6 crore at the upper end of the price range.

The IPO will open for subscription on 17 September and remain open until 21 September, while bidding by anchor investors is scheduled for 16 September.

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Based in Bhilwara, the company’s maiden public issue will consist entirely of a fresh issue of 1.43 crore equity shares. At the upper price band of ₹99 per share, the fresh issue is valued at ₹141.57 crore. The IPO does not include any OFS component, according to a company statement.

Sonaselection IPO GMP is ₹0, which means shares were trading at their issue price of ₹99 with no premium or discount in the grey market.

Let's take a look at grey market premium (GMP) trends on Ganesh Chaturthi today:

NSE IPO GMP today NSE IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +210. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of NSE share price was indicated at ₹1,995 apiece, which is 11.76% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,785.

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Considering the grey-market activity observed over the past 11 sessions, the current GMP of ₹210 suggests a negative outlook. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹192.00 and ₹310, according to experts.

SS Retail IPO GMP today SS Retail IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +120. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of SS Retail share price was indicated at ₹544 apiece, which is 28.30% higher than the IPO price of ₹424.

According to recent grey market trends over the past six sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting strong performance at listing. During this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹120, according to experts.

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Jindal Supreme IPO GMP today Jindal Supreme IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +27. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jindal Supreme share price was indicated at ₹120 apiece, which is 29.03% higher than the IPO price of ₹93.

According to recent grey market activity over the past seven sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting a promising listing. During this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹27, according to analysts.

Hero Motors IPO GMP today Hero Motors IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +24. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Hero Motors share price was indicated at ₹108 apiece, which is 28.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹84.

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NSE IPO vs SS Retail IPO vs Jindal Supreme IPO vs Hero Motors IPO - GMP winner? Based on the latest grey market premium, Jindal Supreme IPO emerges as the GMP winner, with a premium of ₹27, indicating an estimated listing gain of 29.03% over its upper price band of ₹93.

It is closely followed by Hero Motors IPO, with a GMP of ₹24, suggesting a 28.57% potential listing gain, while SS Retail IPO stands at a GMP of ₹120, translating into an estimated 28.30% listing premium.

NSE IPO, despite having the highest absolute GMP of ₹210, trails on a percentage basis, with an implied listing gain of 11.76%. Therefore, Jindal Supreme leads the four IPOs in terms of percentage GMP, while NSE has the highest premium in rupee terms.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.