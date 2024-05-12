Upcoming IPOs: 6 new public issues and 12 new listings to keep primary market busy next week; check full list here
In the coming week, the market will witness opening of six new public issues, one in mainboard and five small and medium enterprise (SME) issues. Furthermore, around 12 new IPOs will also make their market debut in the upcoming week.
After a busy week, the primary market is now all set to launch one of the most anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs) of the year, which is Go Digit General Insurance IPO.
