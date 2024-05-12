After a busy week, the primary market is now all set to launch one of the most anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs) of the year, which is Go Digit General Insurance IPO.

Last week, the Dalal Street witnessed three mainboard segment IPOs raising over ₹6,000 crore amid ongoing general elections in the country.

“What's noteworthy is the robust domestic inflow, particularly with retail investors showing keen interest in equity markets. This surge in retail participation is empowering issuers to confidently launch IPOs in May," said Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

In the coming week, the market will witness opening of six new public issues, one in mainboard and five small and medium enterprise (SME) issues. Furthermore, around 12 new IPOs will also make their market debut in the upcoming week.

Here's a list of IPOs which will remain open in the coming week -

Go Digit IPO

Go Digit IPO will be opening for subscription on May 15, 2024 and closes on May 17, 2024. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma backed company's IPO is a book built issue of ₹2,614.65 crores and is a combination of fresh issue of 4.14 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,125.00 crores and offer for sale of 5.48 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,489.65 crores.

The price band of the IPO has been fixed at ₹258 to ₹272 per share. ICICI Securities Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, Axis Capital Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd, and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited are the book running lead managers for the Go Digit IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd appointed as the registrar for the issue.

Veritaas Advertising IPO

Veritaas Advertising IPO opens for subscription on May 13, 2024 and closes on May 15, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹8.48 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 7.44 lakh shares.

The price band of the SME IPO is set at ₹109 to ₹114 per share. Horizon Management Private Limited serves as the book running lead manager for the Veritaas Advertising IPO, with Mas Services Limited appointed as the registrar for the issue. Horizon Financial Consultants has been designated as the market maker for the Veritaas Advertising IPO.

Mandeep Auto Industries IPO

Mandeep Auto Industries IPO opens for subscription on May 13, 2024 and closes on May 15, 2024. The SME IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹25.25 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 37.68 lakh shares.

The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹67 per share. Jawa Capital Services Private Limited serves as the book running lead manager for the Mandeep Auto Industries IPO, with Cameo Corporate Services Limited appointed as the registrar for the issue. Aftertrade Broking acts as the market maker for the Mandeep Auto Industries IPO.

Indian Emulsifier IPO

Indian Emulsifier IPO opens for subscription on May 13, 2024 and closes on May 16, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹42.39 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 32.11 lakh shares.

The price band is set at ₹125 to ₹132 per share. Ekadrisht Capital Private Limited serves as the book running lead manager for the Indian Emulsifier IPO, with Maashitla Securities Private Limited appointed as the registrar for the issue. Ss Corporate Securities has been designated as the market maker for the Indian Emulsifier IPO.

Quest Laboratories IPO

Quest Laboratories IPO opens for subscription on May 15, 2024 and closes on May 17, 2024. The SME IPO is a book built issue of ₹43.16 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 44.5 lakh shares.

The SME IPO price band has been fixed at ₹93 to ₹97 per share. Shreni Shares Limited acts as the book running lead manager for the Quest Laboratories IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd serving as the registrar for the issue. Handling market-making duties for the Quest Laboratories IPO is Rikhav Securities.

Rulka Electricals IPO

Rulka Electricals IPO opens for subscription on May 16, 2024 and closes on May 21, 2024. It is a book built issue of ₹26.40 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 8.42 lakh shares aggregating to ₹19.80 crores and offer for sale of 2.81 lakh shares aggregating to ₹6.60 crores.

The price band has been set at ₹223 to ₹235 per share. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd serves as the book running lead manager for the Rulka Electricals IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acting as the registrar for the issue. Sunflower Broking has been appointed as the market maker for the Rulka Electricals IPO.

New Listings

Indegene IPO: The allotment for Indegene IPO was finalized on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The IPO will be listed on BSE, NSE on May 13, 2024.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: The allotment for the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, May 13, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

TBO Tek IPO: The allotment for the TBO Tek IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, May 13, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Refractory Shapes IPO: The allotment for Refractory Shapes IPO was finalized on Friday, May 10, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Winsol Engineers IPO: The allotment for Winsol Engineers IPO was finalized on Friday, May 10, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Finelistings Technologies IPO: The allotment for Finelistings Technologies IPO was finalized on Friday, May 10, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Silkflex Polymers IPO: The allotment for the Silkflex Polymers IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, May 13, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

TGIF Agribusiness IPO: The allotment for the TGIF Agribusiness IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, May 13, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Energy Mission Machineries IPO: The allotment for the Energy Mission Machineries IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Piotex Industries IPO: The allotment for the Piotex Industries IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, May 17, 2024.

Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO: The allotment for the Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, May 17, 2024.

Premier Roadlines IPO: The allotment for the Premier Roadlines IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Friday, May 17, 2024.

