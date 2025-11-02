Upcoming IPOs: Groww IPO, Pine Labs IPO among public issues to open next week; check full list here

Upcoming IPOs: The IPO buzz in the primary market is all set to continue, as well as much-awaited public issues like Groww IPO, Pine Labs IPO will open for subscription in the coming week.
The primary market will witness the opening of five new IPOs - two in the mainboard and three in the SME segment - in the coming week, which will gauge investor sentiment toward India’s new-age fintech firms amid ongoing regulatory and market fluctuations.
Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness five IPOs to make their stock market debut next week.
Groww IPO will open for subscription on November 4 and close on November 7. The IPO is a book-built issue valued at ₹6,632.30 crore and comprises a fresh issue of 10.60 crore shares worth ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale of 55.72 crore shares amounting to ₹5,572.30 crore.
Pine Labs IPO will open for subscription on November 7 and will close on November 11. The IPO is a book-built issue, consisting of a fresh issue worth ₹2,080 crore and an offer for sale of 8.23 crore shares.
Shreeji Global FMCG IPO will open for subscription on November 4 and will close on November 7. The IPO is a book build issue of ₹85 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.68 crore shares of ₹85 crore.
Finbud Financial IPO will open for subscription on November 6 and will close on November 10. The IPO is a book build issue of ₹71.68 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.50 crore shares of ₹71.68 crore.
Curis Lifesciences IPO will open for subscription on Nov 7 and close on Nov 11. The IPO is a book build issue of ₹27.52 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.22 crore shares of ₹27.52 crore.
Orkla India IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 6.
Studds Accessories IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 7.
Jayesh Logistics IPO: The IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 3.
Game Changers Texfab IPO: The IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 4.
Safecure IPO: The IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 6.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.