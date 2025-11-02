Upcoming IPOs: Groww IPO, Pine Labs IPO among public issues to open next week; check full list here

Upcoming IPOs: The IPO buzz in the primary market is all set to continue, as well as much-awaited public issues like Groww IPO, Pine Labs IPO will open for subscription in the coming week.

The primary market will witness the opening of five new IPOs - two in the mainboard and three in the SME segment - in the coming week, which will gauge investor sentiment toward India’s new-age fintech firms amid ongoing regulatory and market fluctuations.

Apart from new IPOs, the market will also witness five IPOs to make their stock market debut next week.

Here's a list of IPOs that will open for subscription next week - Groww IPO Groww IPO will open for subscription on November 4 and close on November 7. The IPO is a book-built issue valued at ₹6,632.30 crore and comprises a fresh issue of 10.60 crore shares worth ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale of 55.72 crore shares amounting to ₹5,572.30 crore.

Pine Labs IPO Pine Labs IPO will open for subscription on November 7 and will close on November 11. The IPO is a book-built issue, consisting of a fresh issue worth ₹2,080 crore and an offer for sale of 8.23 crore shares.

Shreeji Global FMCG IPO Shreeji Global FMCG IPO will open for subscription on November 4 and will close on November 7. The IPO is a book build issue of ₹85 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.68 crore shares of ₹85 crore.

Finbud Financial IPO Finbud Financial IPO will open for subscription on November 6 and will close on November 10. The IPO is a book build issue of ₹71.68 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.50 crore shares of ₹71.68 crore.

Curis Lifesciences IPO Curis Lifesciences IPO will open for subscription on Nov 7 and close on Nov 11. The IPO is a book build issue of ₹27.52 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 0.22 crore shares of ₹27.52 crore.

New Listings - Orkla India IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 6.

Studds Accessories IPO: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 7.

Jayesh Logistics IPO: The IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 3.

Game Changers Texfab IPO: The IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 4.

Safecure IPO: The IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 6.